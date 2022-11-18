ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Nicole leaves St. Lucie County's only dog-friendly beach closed indefinitely

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIf35_0jF87HGd00

When Hurricane Nicole came ashore last week, it certainly left a mark on Hutchinson Island, especially at Walton Rocks Beach.

St. Lucie County officials said the storm pushed tons of sand from the shoreline to the parking lot, leaving beachgoers with nowhere to park safely.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this," St. Lucie County spokesman Erick Gill said.

Walton Rocks Beach is the county's only pet-friendly beach park where dogs come to enjoy the views and soak up the sun.

Unfortunately, all play dates for pets have come to a pause after Nicole left the beach's parking lot impassible.

Video recorded by a drone showed the extent of the damage, which left vehicles stuck and had to be towed away.

"The ocean crested over the sand dunes, pushing more sand into the parking lot, several feet of sand," Gill said. "It was up to really the door handle on an SUV that was parked there overnight."

Gill said it will take a few months before the park reopens.

WPTV
St. Lucie County spokesman Erick Gill discusses the repairs that need to be performed before Walton Rocks Beach can reopen.

In order to start repairs, the county must first get approval from state and federal agencies.

"Our coastal engineers are working with Florida Power and Light — as well as our state partners — to get the permits we need and the right away to go in there and try and put that sand back on the beach and open that parking lot back up," Gill said.

In the meantime, work is already being done to see if there is an opportunity to designate another beach for people's furry friends to enjoy.

"If we do another temporary pet-friendly beach, we need to make sure that the use is compatible with the other activities taking place at that location, and that we have enough ample parking," Gill said.

In addition to Walton Rocks Beach, the North Causeway Island Park also sustained damage from Nicole, but county officials said it will reopen Friday. However, the boat ramp there will remain closed to undergo a major expansion project, which officials said will take about a year to complete.

Comments / 9

resist46
2d ago

Oh what a shame, I guess they will just have to take their dogs to department stores, restaurants, and grocery stores to exercise them. Wait a minute, they already do that. If it sounds like I'm not a dog person, you would be spot on. Just because you purchased some documentation and a service animal vest off of eBay, it does not make it your house pet a service animal.

Reply(6)
2
Related
treasurecoast.com

Human Remains found in St Lucie County

St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The St. Lucie County Sheriff have reported they have found human remains. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the discovery of human remains found just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Blvd. and Taylor Dairy Rd. in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

It’s gardening season: Here’s a guide to South Florida’s native and invasive plants

Now that temperatures are dipping ever so slightly, gardeners are getting ready to get their hands dirty for a new season of freshly planted fall foliage. If you’re new to South Florida or new to gardening, here’s a tip: Make sure to choose native plants that grow harmoniously with fellow shrubs, trees and flowers — and steer clear of invasive plants, which have been artificially introduced ...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe

A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy