Some major renovations have been revealed for MetLife Stadium on Thursday, which is the home stadium for both the New York Giants and the New York Jets .

There have been major criticisms of the current turf that is in place at the stadium. Giants safety and player representative Julian Love detailed that both the Giants and Jets are working to get a new turf in 2023.

“The Giants and MetLife are in the process of getting things done for next year,” Love told NJ Advanced Media . “That turf will be changed. The stats have shown that we are on one of the worst fields in the league.”

Love also went on to say that while some may be calling for natural grass to be installed instead of another turf, it may not be “feasible” to do so with a number of, other events occurring at the stadium.

“Part of the challenge is the two teams and all of the events that happen on that field, and so we would love grass, but if that’s not feasible, then the new state-of-the-art turf that is available will have to go down instead,” Love said. “The Giants are on the ball on that type of thing, and I think there is now a push to make everybody the same way.”

Fans ultimately appear to be upset with this decision, believing that grass is ultimately the safest surface for players to play on.

MetLife Stadium has proven to be extremely dangerous to players, with an NFLPA study saying that 2-3 more injuries occur on slit-film turf , which is what the stadium currently has.

Hopefully this change will help keep players safe moving forward. But it certainly looks like there are doubters that this will be the result.

[ NJ.com ]

The post NFL world reacts to major MetLife Stadium news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .