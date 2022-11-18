ONSLOW, Iowa — One child died Friday morning at a house fire in Onslow, a small Jones County town of about 200 people, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday afternoon. The fire happened around 4 a.m. and a press release from the sheriff's office says one adult and four of the five children inside the home at the time were able to escape on their own.

