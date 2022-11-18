ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City vigil held for victims of Colorado shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa — On the 23rd annual Transgender Day of Remembrance,many communities had events planned today, including managers at Club Q in Colorado Springs, which were supposed to hold a brunch Sunday morning. Instead, they held a vigil Sunday night honoring the dozens shot at the club, including five who lost their lives. Police say patrons of the club managed to subdue the gunman and help police bring him into custody.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City looks at expanding sidewalk cafés citywide

IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — With Iowa City bundled up, dining al fresco right now feels like it's for the birds. But the city is warming up to the idea of year-round outdoor dining. "That's the goal," assistant city manager Rachel Kilburg laughs. Kilburg and other...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Newhall FD kicks off First Annual Holiday Food Drive

Newhall — Friday afternoon, the Newhall Fire Department (FD) kicked off their First Annual Holiday Food Drive. The fire department is collecting both perishable, nonperishable food items, and money donations:. Canned goods. Packaged pasta. Ham. Chicken. Deer meat. Iowa's News Now spoke with Joe Brokaw, Safety Officer for Newhall...
NEWHALL, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Woman charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting extradited back to Iowa

A Cedar Rapids woman accused in connection with a deadly shooting in southeast Cedar Rapids this year has been extradited back to Iowa from Illinois. Pierra Baugh, 33, is awaiting trial in the Linn County jail, facing multiple charges, including 1st degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and accessory after the fact.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

Cedar Rapids Police are asking for your help in finding 12-year-old Maleah Madley. Maleah was last seen at Taft Middle School on November 17th at 9am. She has a tattoo on her right arm of the letter "R." On her left arm she has a tattoo of an eye. Maleah...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Artificial Intelligence Exhibit opens at CSPS

Cedar Rapids — Friday evening, Christopher V. Sherman, Marion Photographer, opened his Artificial Intelligence Art Show at CSPS. The exhibit is being hosted in the Newbo District, where Sherman is showing off his Drone Photography. Artificial intelligence is being used by a lot of artists right now as a...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Child dies, five others hurt in Jones County house fire

ONSLOW, Iowa — One child died Friday morning at a house fire in Onslow, a small Jones County town of about 200 people, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday afternoon. The fire happened around 4 a.m. and a press release from the sheriff's office says one adult and four of the five children inside the home at the time were able to escape on their own.
JONES COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mount Vernon, Williamsburg end their seasons with title game losses

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Mount Vernon and Williamsburg came up short in their quests for a State championship on Friday. The Mustangs surrendered an epic 4th quarter comeback to Harlan, losing 30-23. And Williamsburg lost a slugfest to CL/GLR 10-6. It was the first loss of the season for both teams.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I on the Hawks: Minnesota

Iowa's on a three-game win streak and has a chance to win the Big Ten West. A road trip to Minnesota is next. Iowa's News Now sports anchor Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe break down their chances in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbs2iowa.com

Day's 5 TD passes lead Northern Iowa's rout of South Dakota

VERMILLION, South Dakota — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota on Saturday. The six total touchdowns — all in the first half — were Day’s career high. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 280 yards. His touchdown passes were spread among five receivers. Sergio Morancy had four catches for 135 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday. With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays (3-0) held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

