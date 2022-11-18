Read full article on original website
Hilton-Parma Senior Centeroffers shopping transportation
Do you know of someone who would enjoy getting out of the house weekly to get some needed items at the store? The Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers Senior Express transportation service year-round for seniors in the Town of Parma. Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., the Senior Center’s driver departs...
13 WHAM
Animal Rights Rochester protest outside Wegmans
Rochester, N.Y. — Animal Rights Rochester protested outside of Wegmans on East Avenue on Sunday. The protest was to oppose Plainville farm, Wegman’s supplier. Just a month earlier, PETA, another animal activist group, was at the same Wegmans also protesting Plainville farm. The animal rights activists say with...
13 WHAM
Local photography company hosts event to benefit Children Awaiting Parents
Rochester, N.Y. — Using a seasonal tradition to help local kids find their forever families. Ashley Bringenberg, owner of Ashley Bringenberg Photography, hosted a 'Making Spirits Bright' event to capture beautiful pictures of families ahead of the holiday season. Proceeds from the event benefit Children Awaiting Parents, an organization...
13 WHAM
Rochester hosts free community brunch for Trans Day of Remembrance
Rochester, N.Y. — The Next Generation Men of Transition, Blaque/Out Magazine, and W.A.V.E Woman Inc. partnered up with the City of Rochester to host a free community brunch to commemorate Trans Day of Remembrance on Sunday. For over a decade, the Rochester Queer community and allies have come together...
13 WHAM
Remembering a beloved Rochester poet, activist
Rochester, N.Y. — A sad ending in the search for a missing 93-year-old man in Rochester. The initial report came in Friday night, when the man hadn't returned to his home all day. Saturday afternoon, he was found in his car on Chili Avenue, suffering from what appeared to...
No one injured in fire on Steko Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house fire on Steko Avenue during the early morning hours Sunday. Firefighters say the house is a two-story, single-family home. When crews arrived, they reported an outside electrical fire in the back of the house. According to firefighters it appears the […]
Local snowplow company shares how Buffalo snowstorm paused services
But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: National Adoption Day
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot sines on National Adoption Day - which was celebrated in Family Court at Rochester's Hall of Justice Friday morning. Seven children were formally adopted into loving families, among them was 7-year-old Alejandro to parents Alberto Martinez and Gregory Thomas. "It's been going well...
wdkx.com
RMSC Holds 50th Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale
Today is the last day of the 50th Holiday Bazaar Arts and Crafts sale held at the Rochester Museum and Science Center Council. More than 170 vendors are being showcased and selling their jewelry, crafts, knits, and paintings. Kim Ozur, an RMSC council member, stated: “We’re so happy to have...
13 WHAM
RFD deploys type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County
Erie County — The Rochester Fire Department along with the Monroe County Special Operations Unit, deployed a type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The urban search and rescue team will assist with structural collapse rescue or any other technical rescue as needed for the state of emergency in Erie County.
wxxinews.org
While snow buries much of the Buffalo area and other parts of WNY, Rochester sees little accumulation
While the Buffalo area and other parts of Western NY are measuring snowfall from the recent lake effect snow event in feet, there’s little accumulation in the immediate Rochester area. The frigid winds coming across Lake Erie over the last few days have dumped more than six feet of...
websterontheweb.com
Mrs. Claus has reached her goal!
Thanks in part to the generosity of my wonderful readers, Florence “Mrs. Claus” Kinney has reached her incredible goal of collecting and donating 100,000 Christmas gifts for children. If you don’t know her story, here it is in a nutshell:. Florence Kinney is the driving force behind...
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
13 WHAM
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
Teen missing in Niagara County
The Sheriff's office says Davis "is known to frequent Burt's Dam Fisherman Park, where he likes to fish" and "currently does not have access to his daily medications."
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
WHEC TV-10
Stokoe Farms Christmas tree opening weekend
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. – If you prefer a real Christmas tree to light up your home, now is the time to grab one. It’s opening weekend for Stokoe Farm, and there are plenty of trees to go around. Tress were coming down across the farm Saturday morning. We met...
13 WHAM
Lake-effect snow hits Western New York
Rochester, N.Y. — Good Day Rochester is driving through Western New York this morning checking conditions during the lake effect snow that's having a major impact in Buffalo. Sam Carter is checking areas in Livingston County. We'll be checking with our Buffalo sister station as well this morning. There...
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Man fatally shot during party in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was fatally shot overnight Saturday on Lochner Place, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. As of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notifications. Officers said they responded to 6 Lochner Place at about 3 a.m....
