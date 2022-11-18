ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

Hilton-Parma Senior Centeroffers shopping transportation

Do you know of someone who would enjoy getting out of the house weekly to get some needed items at the store? The Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers Senior Express transportation service year-round for seniors in the Town of Parma. Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., the Senior Center’s driver departs...
HILTON, NY
13 WHAM

Animal Rights Rochester protest outside Wegmans

Rochester, N.Y. — Animal Rights Rochester protested outside of Wegmans on East Avenue on Sunday. The protest was to oppose Plainville farm, Wegman’s supplier. Just a month earlier, PETA, another animal activist group, was at the same Wegmans also protesting Plainville farm. The animal rights activists say with...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local photography company hosts event to benefit Children Awaiting Parents

Rochester, N.Y. — Using a seasonal tradition to help local kids find their forever families. Ashley Bringenberg, owner of Ashley Bringenberg Photography, hosted a 'Making Spirits Bright' event to capture beautiful pictures of families ahead of the holiday season. Proceeds from the event benefit Children Awaiting Parents, an organization...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester hosts free community brunch for Trans Day of Remembrance

Rochester, N.Y. — The Next Generation Men of Transition, Blaque/Out Magazine, and W.A.V.E Woman Inc. partnered up with the City of Rochester to host a free community brunch to commemorate Trans Day of Remembrance on Sunday. For over a decade, the Rochester Queer community and allies have come together...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Remembering a beloved Rochester poet, activist

Rochester, N.Y. — A sad ending in the search for a missing 93-year-old man in Rochester. The initial report came in Friday night, when the man hadn't returned to his home all day. Saturday afternoon, he was found in his car on Chili Avenue, suffering from what appeared to...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

No one injured in fire on Steko Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house fire on Steko Avenue during the early morning hours Sunday. Firefighters say the house is a two-story, single-family home. When crews arrived, they reported an outside electrical fire in the back of the house. According to firefighters it appears the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: National Adoption Day

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot sines on National Adoption Day - which was celebrated in Family Court at Rochester's Hall of Justice Friday morning. Seven children were formally adopted into loving families, among them was 7-year-old Alejandro to parents Alberto Martinez and Gregory Thomas. "It's been going well...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

RMSC Holds 50th Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale

Today is the last day of the 50th Holiday Bazaar Arts and Crafts sale held at the Rochester Museum and Science Center Council. More than 170 vendors are being showcased and selling their jewelry, crafts, knits, and paintings. Kim Ozur, an RMSC council member, stated: “We’re so happy to have...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RFD deploys type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County

Erie County — The Rochester Fire Department along with the Monroe County Special Operations Unit, deployed a type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The urban search and rescue team will assist with structural collapse rescue or any other technical rescue as needed for the state of emergency in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
websterontheweb.com

Mrs. Claus has reached her goal!

Thanks in part to the generosity of my wonderful readers, Florence “Mrs. Claus” Kinney has reached her incredible goal of collecting and donating 100,000 Christmas gifts for children. If you don’t know her story, here it is in a nutshell:. Florence Kinney is the driving force behind...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
NAPLES, NY
13 WHAM

Break from Winter cold coming

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Stokoe Farms Christmas tree opening weekend

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. – If you prefer a real Christmas tree to light up your home, now is the time to grab one. It’s opening weekend for Stokoe Farm, and there are plenty of trees to go around. Tress were coming down across the farm Saturday morning. We met...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Lake-effect snow hits Western New York

Rochester, N.Y. — Good Day Rochester is driving through Western New York this morning checking conditions during the lake effect snow that's having a major impact in Buffalo. Sam Carter is checking areas in Livingston County. We'll be checking with our Buffalo sister station as well this morning. There...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man fatally shot during party in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was fatally shot overnight Saturday on Lochner Place, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. As of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notifications. Officers said they responded to 6 Lochner Place at about 3 a.m....
ROCHESTER, NY

