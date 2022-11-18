ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

Country Stars Dazzle on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

The 2022 CMA Awards are officially underway in Nashville, and all of country music's biggest stars attended the red carpet in their best looks. Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood always impresses with her wardrobe choices, and she arrived wearing a long, flowing blue satin gown. She posed for photos on her own and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who sported a blue suit.
E! News

Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
The Boot

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
