Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO