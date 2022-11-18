Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Country Stars Dazzle on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]
The 2022 CMA Awards are officially underway in Nashville, and all of country music's biggest stars attended the red carpet in their best looks. Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood always impresses with her wardrobe choices, and she arrived wearing a long, flowing blue satin gown. She posed for photos on her own and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who sported a blue suit.
Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show
Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
Keith Urban Shares Why He Flew Solo to the CMAs Without Wife Nicole Kidman
Watch: Keith Urban Talks BRAND NEW Las Vegas Residency. While Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have often made a country music awards show a date night, the musician was flying solo at the 2022 CMA Awards. So, where was his wife of 16 years? He exclusively told E! News that...
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Maren Morris Reportedly Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris reportedly skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after she said she wouldn’t be “comfortable” attending one of country music’s biggest nights of the year. Morris has publicly feuded with Jason Aldean and wife, Brittany, since late August. People...
'CMA Country Christmas' Returns in December with Host Carly Pearce
CMA Country Christmas returns on Thurs., Dec. 8 for a night of festive music hosted by Carly Pearce. The 13th annual television special will air on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Per a press release, the broadcast "brings the holidays home...
Lauren Alaina Reveals She’s Engaged During Grand Ole Opry Performance, Brings Fiancé on Stage
Lauren Alaina is getting hitched. The “American Idol” star dropped the exciting news on Saturday night (Nov. 19) during a performance at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry. She brought her fiancé, Cameron, up on stage, and introduced him to the crowd. “Everybody, this is my fiancé. I...
The Story of Chris Stapleton + Patty Loveless’ 2022 CMA Awards Performance, ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’
Chris Stapleton did it again! The singer's 2022 CMA Awards performance is the most talked about moment from the show, just like it was seven years ago. This time the reclusive Patty Loveless stepped on stage to help him win the night. Performing "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" with Stapleton's...
Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Sing ‘Heaven by Then,’ a Collaboration No One Saw Coming [Listen]
Brantley Gilbert may be one of country music's most progressive hitmakers of the last 10 years, but with "Heaven by Then," he's making it clear that there are certain lines he will not cross. The new single — a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill — makes a pledge...
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
Luke Combs Crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Luke Combs is officially the Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. He accepted the night's most coveted trophy with an emotional speech at the awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Only the biggest stars are considered for this marquee category, so competition was fierce. The winning...
Cody Johnson Ignites Crowd With Compelling CMA Awards Performance
His latest hit single won music video of the year.
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Luke Combs Wins CMA Entertainer of the Year, Praises Broadcast That 'Sounded More Country'
On Wednesday night (Nov. 9), Luke Combs firmly established himself as one of the modern faces of country music -- and a longterm megastar -- by repeating as the CMA Entertainer of the Year. He edged out contemporary hitmaker Morgan Wallen and three awards show regulars: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton.
The 76 Best Karaoke Songs To Jam Out To, Regardless Of Your Actual Singing Ability
Actual singing talent is irrelevant to enjoying karaoke.
