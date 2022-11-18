Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Bash, the Ultimate Jewelry Guide, Depop’s Holiday Celebration
BIEBER’S BIRTHDAY: “It’s my Rhode birthday,” Hailey Bieber said with a laugh. The beauty founder and model toasted her 26th early on Tuesday night, both a celebration of the upcoming day and launch date of the brand’s Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment: Nov. 22. “It’s...
Bob Iger Returns as Hero in Waiting to Save a Battered Disney
While top executives Dana Walden and Craig Erwich were expecting to spend their Sunday evening enjoying the AMAs followed by the Elton John farewell concert at Dodger Stadium, the stunning news that Bob Iger was returning as CEO of Disney while Bob Chapek was out shot through Hollywood like a thunderbolt (both Walden and Erwich tellingly disappeared from the AMAs just before a company-wide email went out to Disney employees). Insiders say few even at the highest levels knew the announcement was coming. It was an ultimate triumph for Iger, though of course he inherits the same vexing problems plaguing...
Taylor Swift sweeps 2022 American Music Awards, becomes top-awarded artist in show's history
The American Music Awards were a historic night for Taylor Swift, who took home artist of the year. Bad Bunny and Beyoncé also won big Sunday night.
The 76 Best Karaoke Songs To Jam Out To, Regardless Of Your Actual Singing Ability
Actual singing talent is irrelevant to enjoying karaoke.
