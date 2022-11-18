Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Learning to Cook at Sheridan High School
The cooking class, (in no particular order) Shari Surwald; Jaselene Wehling; Leocadia Field; Naomi Andersen; Abby Gomke; Kylie Carter; Raeleigh Ridl; Morgan Anderson; Alex Weber; McKinley Chase. Not pictured is Brock Oberlie. The Career and Technical Education program at Sheridan High includes a cooking classes. Christy Andersen, Sheridan High School...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Christmas Trees Of Love Preparations Underway
It will soon be time to light up the tree for the Holiday season, and some people can use the trees at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital to remember and honor a lost loved one. Reservations and donations are being accepted for the annual Christmas Trees of Love. One light can...
Sheridan Media
Forest Service offers Xmas tree permits and kids activities
For the third year in a row, the USDA Forest Service Christmas Tree permits are available online through Recreation.gov. According to the US Forest Service, the ability to purchase permits online can be more convenient and provide another option for visitors interested in harvesting their own holiday tree. Permits are also available at all Bighorn National Forest Offices in Buffalo, Greybull, and Sheridan.
Sheridan Media
New face on the Sheridan County Commission
After almost two decades of public service, Sheridan County Commissioner Terry Cram will hand-off his commission seat to Commissioner-elect Allen Thompson at the beginning of the year. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley informed listeners incoming commissioners attend an orientation. The orientation...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan/Johnson County Football Players Named 2022 All-State
Coaches and members of the Wyoming Coaches Association have voted on which players they believe are in the best in the state within the class their team plays in. Mathew Ketner – 1st Team Wide Receiver, 1st Team Defensive Back and 1st Team Return Specialist (unanimous selection) Dane Steel...
Sheridan Media
City, County Seeking Persons to Serve on Attainable Housing Council
With the recent creation and funding of the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council by the city and county, they are now looking for interested people to serve on the council. According to a release from the county, those selected will meet as they decide to determine the merits and possible...
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Sheridan Media
Town of Arvada Incorporated November 21, 1919
Arvada articles of incorporation were filed on Nov. 21, 1919, for the Arvada Townsite Company. J.J. McDermott was the president of the company, and George W. Whitman of Sheridan served as secretary. Arvada was first platted in 1892 along the route of the B & M Railroad, and the train...
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
Sheridan Media
City Council to Address Ordinances on Open Space and Emergency Powers
Second reading of an ordinance that revises municipal code sections regarding open space will be considered by the Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger provides details of what the ordinance entails. The ordinance, as it was approved by the Council on...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
Sheridan Media
Hawks Host Sabres Tonight / Cowboy Football Saturday Night vs Boise State
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks are back at the M&M center this weekend hosting the Badlands Sabres from Rapid City game time is 7:30. The Hawks are hosting “Food Bank Friday” at tonight’s game, you get free admission into the game with a donation of non perishable food items worth 10 dollars or more.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Renews Liquor licenses for 2023
Buffalo’s City Council has approved the liwuor license renewal applications for the 2023 calendar year. At the council’s recent regular meeting, no comment was offered during the Public Hearing on the renewals. Mayor Shane Schrader. View the entire list of liquor licenses approved below. Liquor License Renewals. American...
Sheridan Media
Three Pets Die In House Fire On Nebraska Street In Sheridan
Three pets are dead and a homeowner is displaced as a result of a fire on Sheridan’s south side. Sheridan Fire-Rescue says just before 3pm on Wednesday (November 16th), a call came in about the fire located at 127 East Nebraska Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found...
