Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwideAnita DurairajDenver, CO
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Keegan Murray (back) starting Sunday for Sacramento; Terence Davis back to bench
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is back following a one-game absence due to a back ailment. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Terence Davis back to a bench role. Our models project Murray for...
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
numberfire.com
Malik Monk ejected for Kings Sunday after second technical foul
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk has been ejected Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Monk picked up his second technical foul early in the fourth quarter and was subsequently ejected. Expect more work for Terence Davis in the veteran's stead. Before exiting, Monk had 8 points, 3...
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Browns' David Njoku (ankle) active for Week 11
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) is active for Week 11's game against the Buffalo Bills. Njoku has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bills on Sunday. It will be his first game back since injuring his ankle in Week 7. Our models expect him to see 6.1 targets against Buffalo.
Bucks President Peter Feigin on state of team
Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin talks with Steve “Sparky” Fifer topics including..Bucks playing without key players because of injury, cream color jerseys banned by NBA, future promotions with the Bucks, and a new store opening at Fiserv Forum
numberfire.com
Josh Green coming off Dallas' bench on Friday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green is not starting in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Green will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Friday's starter. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to produce 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hand) doubtful for Heat Sunday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson is still dealing with his right hand sprain. While it seems as though there's some improvement, the team has listed him doubtful for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but expect him to sit.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (ankle) available Sunday versus Lakers
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (ankle) will play Sunday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Vassell did not play in Saturday's game, but will suit up tonight as the Spurs take on the Lakers. He should find his way back into the starting lineup with his usual workload. Our models...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis is still dealing with lower back tightness, and as a result, the team has listed him on the injury report. However, as the probable tag suggests, he should be fine to play regardless.
numberfire.com
Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams starting on Friday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In 28.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 11.0 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen (ankle) active for Bucks on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is active for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will active in a bench role after sitting out one game with an ankle injury. In 26.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Allen to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Allen's projection includes 9.4 points, 3.1...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Luka Doncic (rest) on Friday, Josh Green to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (rest) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Doncic will make his 14th start this season after the Mavericks' superstar missed one game for rest purposes. In 36.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 56.9 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.0...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) active for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Haliburton will play in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back despite experiencing recent right ankle soreness. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Haliburton to score 44.2 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) active for Chargers in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to get official confirmation that the standout receiver will take the field. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (health protocols) out again for Denver Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Murray will remain in the health and safety protocols through the weekend. A return could be close on the horizon, but for now, he will stay sidelined Sunday. Expect another start at point guard for Bruce Brown.
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (injury management) out Saturday for Orlando
Orladno Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris only just made his season debut Friday night. Now, the team has ruled him out for the second night of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Expect him back in action Monday, also against Indiana.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
Comments / 0