Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area horse sanctuary says cost are mounting for the non-profit

Over the course of nearly two decades, a Phoenix area non-profit has helped save over 70 horses, but as prices go up on just about everything, donations are down for the non-profit, and now, officials say the sanctuary is struggling to hang on. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
KTAR.com

Scoop, there it is! Here are the winners in ADOT’s name-a-snowplow contest

PHOENIX – Pun-based choices cleaned up in the Arizona transportation agency’s inaugural contest to name a trio of snowplows ready to do heavy lifting in winter weather. Winners were Alice Scooper, Snowguaro and Frost Responder, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Friday. Those names rolled past the remaining...
yumadailynews.com

Most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arizona from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
12 News

Water conspiracy theories are coming to Arizona. Here's why experts say they will flood the state with lies

ARIZONA, USA — The driest grounds California ever experienced were perfectly fertile for conspiracy theories. The state was in the midst of its worst water crisis in over 1,200 years during a mid-2010s drought. California's governor, in response, put a mandatory 25% water cut across the board, affecting countless residents. Farmers were fighting farmers after pumping restrictions were placed on rivers and groundwater. Fishers protested after officials banned the practice in the name of conservation.
KOLD-TV

Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September. Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2. He also reportedly robbed...
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey launches 1-stop business portal for owners

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday the launch of a one-stop business portal for entrepreneurs to grow their business. The Arizona Business One Stop, which launched in partnership with the Arizona Department of Administration, aims to make the process for expanding or starting a business simpler by bringing the process to a centralized site, Ducey’s office said in a press release.
county17.com

AMBER Alert canceled, 14-year-old Casper girl found in Arizona

CASPER, Wyo. — Gracelyn Pratt, a 14-year-old Casper resident who had been reported missing Wednesday, has been found in Arizona. Pratt’s guardians and family members have been notified. She had been traveling with family acquaintance James Warren Martin, 36, who is now in custody. “The Casper Police Department...
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
