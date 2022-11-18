Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Utah horse returns home to owner after 8 years of running with wild mustangs: 'It’s a miracle'
Utah native Shane Adams experienced a number of big life changes over the course of eight years — the same period of time that his beloved horse, Mongo, had been missing from home. Adams went through a divorce, lost his home and suffered a major brain injury due to...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area horse sanctuary says cost are mounting for the non-profit
Over the course of nearly two decades, a Phoenix area non-profit has helped save over 70 horses, but as prices go up on just about everything, donations are down for the non-profit, and now, officials say the sanctuary is struggling to hang on. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Mead mysteries, Arizona snowplows, animal antics: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines
PHOENIX - From a mother's cancer-free reveal to the secrets that lie underneath Lake Mead, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Nov. 12-18 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family suits Snapchat after 17-year-old son died from fentanyl overdose
MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa family is suing Snapchat, after their son died from an accidental fentanyl overdose. In the lawsuit, lawyers for Zach Plunk's family argue Snapchat is acting as a go-to platform for drug dealers, and want to hold the company accountable. "This is a tragic story of...
NWF and Arizona DPS responded to 3 car collision
On November 19, 2022, Northwest Fire and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Interstate 10 westbound at Twin Peaks.
KTAR.com
Scoop, there it is! Here are the winners in ADOT’s name-a-snowplow contest
PHOENIX – Pun-based choices cleaned up in the Arizona transportation agency’s inaugural contest to name a trio of snowplows ready to do heavy lifting in winter weather. Winners were Alice Scooper, Snowguaro and Frost Responder, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Friday. Those names rolled past the remaining...
yumadailynews.com
Most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arizona from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOLD-TV
Tom Petty estate exploring legal options after ‘stolen’ song used in Kari Lake video
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tom Petty estate says GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake used one of the late musician’s songs without permission in a recent video posted on social media. Now the estate says it’s exploring legal options. Days after the AP and other news outlets...
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
Water conspiracy theories are coming to Arizona. Here's why experts say they will flood the state with lies
ARIZONA, USA — The driest grounds California ever experienced were perfectly fertile for conspiracy theories. The state was in the midst of its worst water crisis in over 1,200 years during a mid-2010s drought. California's governor, in response, put a mandatory 25% water cut across the board, affecting countless residents. Farmers were fighting farmers after pumping restrictions were placed on rivers and groundwater. Fishers protested after officials banned the practice in the name of conservation.
KOLD-TV
Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September. Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2. He also reportedly robbed...
fox10phoenix.com
Community Cares: Arizona company gives away building supplies to those in need
Stardust Building Supplies is a nonprofit based in the Phoenix area that stops usable building materials from going to the landfill. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
fox10phoenix.com
Why jellyfish show up on shore during a storm – and why most fish don’t
Hurricanes and other coastal storms often warn of floods, rip currents and… jellyfish. Though a seemingly odd part of a storm experience, large numbers of jellyfish are a common sight being washed up on beaches or floating near the coastline when offshore storms blow in. Most other sea creatures...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey launches 1-stop business portal for owners
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday the launch of a one-stop business portal for entrepreneurs to grow their business. The Arizona Business One Stop, which launched in partnership with the Arizona Department of Administration, aims to make the process for expanding or starting a business simpler by bringing the process to a centralized site, Ducey’s office said in a press release.
county17.com
AMBER Alert canceled, 14-year-old Casper girl found in Arizona
CASPER, Wyo. — Gracelyn Pratt, a 14-year-old Casper resident who had been reported missing Wednesday, has been found in Arizona. Pratt’s guardians and family members have been notified. She had been traveling with family acquaintance James Warren Martin, 36, who is now in custody. “The Casper Police Department...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
Fight continues against proposed Arizona copper mine tribal leaders say will destroy sacred religious site
PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
Comments / 0