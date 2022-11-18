Read full article on original website
chief
2d ago
it's hard out here. People have to adapt to the times and protect themselves accordingly! because technology, internet, and social medias are the real MVP...the real downfalls. learn to live OFFLINE.
Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman
Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
Two men facing charges for threats
Berwick, Pa. — Two men threatened a driver and his passengers, including a 12-year-old child, with a baseball bat and a gun, police say. Michael Jose Sanchez Jr., 44, and Thomas Gary Lawson, 36, are now accused of making terroristic threats during the incident on Nov. 12 in Berwick. The driver called police after the confrontation and told them he had been driving with a woman and her son in...
Suit filed in fatal shooting of Hazleton convenience store clerk, alleges illegal gambling put him at risk
The family of a clerk shot and killed in a robbery two years ago filed suit, alleging he was put in danger because the illegal video slot mach
Police: Woman lied on ATF form
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
Two parents charged in death of infant in Luzerne County
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — One year after a 16-day-old baby died, her parents are now behind bars in connection with her death. The two parents from Larksville were arrested on Friday. Police say drugs are to blame for the child's death nearly one year ago. According to court paperwork, the...
Man allegedly threatens woman, texts picture of a gun
Middleburg, Pa. — Charges were filed this week against a man who allegedly sent a Snyder County woman a threatening text message with a picture of his firearm. Roger Ladaln Rearick Jr., 53, of Greenwood, S.C., allegedly started sending threatening text messages to the accuser in February 2021. One of those threatening messages included a picture of a gun, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The accuser contacted police on Oct. 15 and showed them the text messages. Rearick was charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, harassment, and summary harassment. He awaits a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz. Docket Sheet
therecord-online.com
DA’s office obtains bail increase for Renovo man charged in shooting
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Michael F. Salisbury has ensured that Shaun Jason Wadsworth, 42, will remain incarcerated for the foreseeable future. Following a brief hearing on Friday afternoon, Salisbury granted the District Attorney’s motion to modify Wadsworth’s bail on a pair of criminal cases. District...
therecord-online.com
DA’s office seeks bail increase for Renovo shooter
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse’s office has filed a bail modification motion with the Court of Common Pleas for Shaun Jason Wadsworth, 42, of Renovo. Wadsworth was arrested by state police at Lamar on one count of aggravated assault, a felony of the...
Man wanted for holding up gas station in Lycoming County
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a robbery suspect. Police say a man entered the Citgo gas station along Main Street in Hughesville just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. He allegedly handed a note to the cashier demanding money then pulled out a gun. He...
Berwick man busted for allegedly selling drugs
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant using Facebook messenger. Perry Daniel Harmon, 31, allegedly sold the CI bundles of drugs twice in September, with police keeping surveillance on Harmon’s Pearl Street home while the deals were made inside. Harmon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of criminal use of a cell phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
Vandal punctures tires on woman's van
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
therecord-online.com
Police investigation into missing LH youth incident
LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of 7 p.m. Friday a missing Lock Haven youth had been located and reported safe. On Saturday, in response to a Record request for any additional information as to the circumstances of the 17-year-old male’s disappearance and location, police said, “Due to that case still being an open investigation the Lock Haven City P.D. isn’t releasing any details at this time.”
iheart.com
Bear Hunting Check Stations Change Location In Lycoming County
>Bear Hunting Check Stations Change Location In Lycoming County. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission says bear hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of some check station changes. They say that's needed especially because the season started last week. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport will be up and running on both Saturday and Sunday. There also will be a check station at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Region Office in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania.
Drug bust at area hotel leads to guilty verdict for New York man
An Owego, NY man was found guilty by a Bradford County jury on Tuesday of possessing a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver them. Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, according to the Bradford County District Attorney's office. Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy...
Man allegedly broke into home to eat food, drink Pepsi, and watch TV
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have a man in custody they say broke into a Lycoming County home, ate graham crackers, watched TV, then fell asleep. On November 1 around 7:38 a.m., officials say they responded to the 100 block of Bauder Road in Anthony Township for the report of an intruder […]
Woman pleads guilty to drug possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation. Cadek […]
Police: Man was allegedly high when he crashed car with child inside
Muncy, Pa. — A Turbotville man who crashed his car last summer was allegedly high on marijuana and had a child with him, police say. Brandon Robert Van Scoy, 30, lost control of his car and hit a guide rail on Interstate 180 westbound in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of July 27. Trooper Jeffrey Urban of state police at Montoursville said Van Scoy was driving 85 mph at the...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven police say missing youth has been located
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police posted word Friday night that a missing teen has been located. No other information was immediately available. That word followed a 24-hour search for the 17-year-old male reported missing from his E. Water Street home Thursday night. Therecord-online will provide additional information when...
Half ounce of crack, Oxy pills located during search
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of possessing half an ounce of crack, oxycodone pills, and $800 in cash was taken into custody by Williamsport police on Oct. 20 Police enforced a search warrant on 56-year-old Terrence Powell’s home near the 1000 block of Market Street. Powell allegedly resisted Officer Clint Gardner's attenpts to arrest him. “I walked up to Powell, identified myself as Williamsport Police, and asked him...
Arrest made in Pittston apartment drug raid
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday. According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments. As a result, police say they arrested Paul Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting […]
