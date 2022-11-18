Read full article on original website
Police search for thief who stole ATM device from Palm Springs business
Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands
Felon Accused of Stealing Vehicle with Toddler Inside Fails to Appear in Court
(CNS) – A felon accused of stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside in Desert Hot Springs failed to appear in court Thursday and had a warrant issued for her arrest. Yadira Dolores Flores, 33, of Desert Hot Springs, is charged with four felony counts, one each of kidnapping, willful child cruelty, vehicle theft, and receiving a stolen vehicle, according to court records. She also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of committing an auto theft with priors.
Arson Suspect Arrested in Fallbrook Following 2 Thursday Fires Near Store
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday in connection with a pair of arson fires set earlier this week in Fallbrook. On Thursday afternoon, authorities responded to a fire behind a grocery store in the 1100 block of South Mission Road, Sgt. Anthony Portillo of the sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit said in a news release.
Bicyclist hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Cathedral City
A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cathedral City Friday night. The shooting happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Pauline Avenue and Vega Road. Police said the victim, a 33-year-old man, told officers he was riding his bicycle when a brown sedan stopped, and the vehicle's passenger leaned The post Bicyclist hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Man Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Marijuana Honey Oil Lab Explosion
(CNS) – A 63-year-old man will spend two years on probation for his involvement in a marijuana honey oil lab explosion in a Palm Springs apartment that left a woman with serious injuries. Norman Gary Purnell Sr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony charge of conspiracy to commit a...
Corona arsonist caught on camera setting car on fire
A Corona family remains on edge after an arsonist set their car on fire in the middle of the night earlier this month. Authorities say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 7, at a home on Ontario Avenue near Dove Court. Video captured by the homeowner’s doorbell camera shows an explosion after the […]
Five juveniles arrested for allegedly committing robberies at cell phone stores in Rialto and Fontana
Five suspects, all juveniles, were arrested for allegedly committing a string of robberies at cell phone stores in Rialto, as well as one in Fontana, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Nov. 11, a robbery occurred at a Verizon Wireless store in Rialto and appeared to be related to...
Two people arrested after a drug bust in Thermal
Authorities arrested two people in Thermal after a search warrant from a narcotics investigation. The Coachella Community Action Team, with the assistance of the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team, served a search warrant at a home in Thermal During the search warrant, officials found a rifle, about one pound of suspected methamphetamine, and The post Two people arrested after a drug bust in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Hundreds affected by outage in Thousand Palms
Hundreds of customers are without power in Thousand Palms. As of 5:00 p.m., the outage is affecting 353 customers in the area of Watt Court to Manufacturing Road. We've received some reports that some businesses along Varner Road, including In-N-Out Burger. The Coachella Valley Brewing Co. announced they closed for the night due to the The post Hundreds affected by outage in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
Suspected drunk driver arrested following fatal crash along Highway 111 Friday evening
One person was killed and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that left one vehicle overturned Friday evening on State Road 111 in Palm Springs. The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Friday on northbound State Route 111 south of Overture Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said a 39-year-old Beaumont man was driving a 2018 Chevy Silverado and made an unsafe turning movement. The Chevy collided into the rear of a 2006 GMC Sierra that was parked on the right shoulder and was out of gas.
Two vehicles are involved in head-on traffic collision in Fontana on Nov. 18
Two vehicles were involved in a head-on traffic collision in Fontana on Nov. 18. An Amazon truck and another vehicle collided at 12:08 p.m. at Sierra Avenue and Reed Street, in the road construction zone just north of Foothill Boulevard. The San Bernardino County Fire Department and Fontana Police Department...
A bumpy road that connects La Quinta and Indio is set to get fixed
The Cities of Indio and La Quinta are set to fix the bumpy intersection at Jefferson Street and Highway 111. The intersection is filled with potholes, dips, and bumps. "We always have to be careful, we will always have to slow down," said Luc Pelletier, an Indio resident. "Because there's just so much of so The post A bumpy road that connects La Quinta and Indio is set to get fixed appeared first on KESQ.
Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault
A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
65-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed On Jurupa Valley Street
A 65-year-old man was struck and killed on a Jurupa Valley street, where he was standing for unknown reasons, authorities said Friday. William Deis of Wildomar was fatally injured about 5:10 a.m. Thursday on Mission Boulevard, near Jolly Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Javier Morando...
Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works
City officials of Desert Hot Springs have approved $15 million for the construction of a new fire station on Hacienda avenue. It will also fund other projects like a new public safety campus on Pierson boulevard -- and upgrades to fire station 37 and tenant improvements to expand the senior center. "It's a long time overdue," said The post Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works appeared first on KESQ.
Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public
According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
Two Gang Members Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Boy in MoVal to Stand Trial
Two of three gang members accused of gunning down a 26-year-old Moreno Valley man and trying to kill two of his friends in a retaliation attack must stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Daron Anthony Hooks, 21, and Davonte Christopher Rowe, 25, both of...
Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon
Two people were killed when a car crashed with a semi-truck on I-10 westbound in Cabazon Saturday morning. Riverside County Fire Authority reported the crash happened east of Main Street in Cabazon at 1:39 a.m. California Highway Patrol said a Lexus ES 350 was driving within the construction zone and crashed with the rear of The post Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
100 Turkey Giveaway in Thousand Palms Wednesday
Residents in Thousand Palms are eligible to receive a free holiday turkey on Wednesday. Riverside County and Bulldog Cannabis are partnering up to giveaway 100 birds to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. Distribution will take place outside of Bulldog Cannabis located at 72-242 Watt Court on Wednesday, November 23, 2022,...
