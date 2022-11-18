Read full article on original website
2022 American Music Awards Winners: The Complete List
The 2022 American Music Awards have arrived! The hottest acts in music reunited for the annual celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and a few big names are set to walk away with the night's biggest honors. Going into this year's show, reigning Favorite Male Latin...
2022 American Music Awards: Best Moments and Biggest Performances of the Night!
This year's American Music Awards were a true celebration of art and spectacle! The star-studded extravaganza featured some of the biggest names in music being honored for their achievements and delivering some jaw-dropping live performances. With Wayne Brady as the night's emcee, fans got a chance to see how the...
Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth Deliver Incredible Duel-Piano Duet at 2022 AMAs
Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth came through on the keys! The pair delivered an incredible duel-piano duet in tribute to Lionel Richie at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wonder and Puth kicked off their tribute to the show's Icon Award recipient with Richie's Commodore's hit, "Three Times a Lady," each taking turns singing parts of the ballad.
Pink Praises Olivia Newton-John Ahead of AMAs Tribute Performance (Exclusive)
Pink is praising the late Olivia Newton-John. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the "What About Us" singer on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday, where she spoke about how she plans to honor Newton-John during the show's tribute to the Grease actress, who died in August following a battle with breast cancer.
Taylor Swift Glitters in Gold While Accepting 2022 AMAs Win
Taylor Swift has made her official return to the American Music Awards. The 32-year-old pop superstar was bejeweled in a backless gold jumpsuit as she accepted the award for Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor's Version) at Sunday's ceremony. The "Anti-Hero" singer wore her hair in waves and completed her...
Jhene Aiko Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Big Sean
Congratulations are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko who have welcomed their first child together!. On Friday, the proud parents announced the birth of their baby boy earlier this month. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22," Sean wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of himself, Jhené and their son in the hospital.
Pregnant Blake Lively Glows at American Cinematheque Awards, Honors Ryan Reynolds With Sweet Speech
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a very special date night on Thursday. The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds, was by her husband's side at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where he was the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.
Cardi B Makes a Surprise Appearance at 2022 AMAs Following Takeoff Tribute
Cardi B made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday -- joining GloRilla onstage for a high-energy performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.
The 76 Best Karaoke Songs To Jam Out To, Regardless Of Your Actual Singing Ability
Actual singing talent is irrelevant to enjoying karaoke.
Lionel Richie Reflects on 'Growing Up at the AMAs' as He Accepts Icon Award (Exclusive)
Lionel Richie has been honored with the prestigious Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards. The 73-year-old singer was honored by longtime friends Smokey Robinson who introduced a package highlighting Richie's impressive career. "I'm so honored to be here, giving this award to my brother, my friend," Robinson told...
Adele Says She's 'Never Been More Nervous Before a Show' Ahead of Las Vegas Residency's Opening Night
Adele is rolling in a deep wave of emotions! The 34-year-old British chart topper is preparing for the first show of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency on Friday, and she took a moment to open up about her nerves on Instagram. "I’m feeling all sorts as I write this....
Taylor Swift’s Opening Act GAYLE Reacts to Ticketmaster Fiasco (Exclusive)
GAYLE is absolutely thrilled to be part of Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour!. ET's Denny Directo caught up with the "ABCDEFU" singer at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, where she opened up about finally getting to see Swift in person at the MTV EMAs recently -- after being announced as one of the talented openers for Swift's epic upcoming tour.
Kelly Rowland Weighs In on GRAMMY Nominations, Shares Who She Believes Was Snubbed (Exclusive)
Like any music aficionado, Kelly Rowland has thoughts about the recently announced 2023 GRAMMY nominations. The "Coffee" singer shared her opinions on who made this year's list with ET at Thursday's premiere of her upcoming Paramount+ film, Fantasy Football. While Rowland was happy for her close friend and former bandmate,...
Kim Petras Gushes Over Sam Smith and 'Unholy' Success at 2022 AMAs (Exclusive)
Kim Petras is thankful for Sam Smith! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 30-year-old singer at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and gushed about "Unholy," the track they released in September. "I love Sam so much. I really love this song and everything it stands for, everything Sam...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks Hosting the Emmys and Getting Rihanna on 'Abbott Elementary' (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph stays winning! ET's Denny Directo caught up with the Abbott Elementary star at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, and she couldn't have been more thrilled to be there. "I am so excited to be here at the AMA in the year that Proposition 28 was...
How to Watch The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Without Cable
Aside from stuffing our faces with turkey and catching up with friends and family, one of the things we're most looking forward to this Thanksgiving is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. From Broadway performances to marching bands and the famous Radio City Rockettes, the annual celebration through the streets of New York City is back for the 96th year in a row on November 24, and airs on NBC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.
New Music Releases November 18: Gucci Mane, Saweetie, BROCKHAMPTON, Dermot Kennedy and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Gucci Mane shared a heartfelt new track, "Letter to Takeoff," in memory of the late Migos rapper. Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott teamed up on "Down In Atlanta." And Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares collaborated on "Tukoh Taka," the official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem, ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
Meghan Trainor Shares Advice for New Moms and Talks ‘Made You Look’ Success (Exclusive)
Even with her Gucci on, Meghan Trainor still knows the key to making a hit! The "Made You Look" singer dished about the song’s viral success. "It’s more than I can ever ask for," Trainor tells ET's Denny Directo about the viral hit. "Everything I write I'm like ‘Yo, TikTok’s gonna eat this up,’ like I truly um am focused on like, my fans on TikTok. But I also noticed that there's a lot of moms out there, I'm a new mama. So, I'm like, ‘oh, I didn't even know this whole world existed. So, I just have a lot more friends on TikTok and like, that's my home and I'm writing for TikTok."
Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Bash, the Ultimate Jewelry Guide, Depop’s Holiday Celebration
BIEBER’S BIRTHDAY: “It’s my Rhode birthday,” Hailey Bieber said with a laugh. The beauty founder and model toasted her 26th early on Tuesday night, both a celebration of the upcoming day and launch date of the brand’s Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment: Nov. 22. “It’s...
Takeoff Remembered During 2022 AMAs, Host Wayne Brady Calls For an End to 'Senseless Gun Violence'
The 2022 American Music Awards was full of major moments -- but perhaps none more heartfelt than the tribute to late Migos rapper Takeoff. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, died on Nov. 1 at age 28 after being fatally shot in Houston. AMAs host Wayne Brady paid special tribute to the late star after a commercial break, taking a somber moment to recognize Takeoff's impact.
