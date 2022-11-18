Even with her Gucci on, Meghan Trainor still knows the key to making a hit! The "Made You Look" singer dished about the song’s viral success. "It’s more than I can ever ask for," Trainor tells ET's Denny Directo about the viral hit. "Everything I write I'm like ‘Yo, TikTok’s gonna eat this up,’ like I truly um am focused on like, my fans on TikTok. But I also noticed that there's a lot of moms out there, I'm a new mama. So, I'm like, ‘oh, I didn't even know this whole world existed. So, I just have a lot more friends on TikTok and like, that's my home and I'm writing for TikTok."

4 HOURS AGO