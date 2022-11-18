Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Abu Dhabi Global Market, Rackspace Technology to Support ADGM’s Journey to Cloud
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial center located in UAE’s capital emirate announced a partnership with Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT), in order “to collaborate on a number of strategic technology initiatives.”. As a long standing global leading service provider in multi-cloud computing, technology advisory and managed services,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Temenos Reaches Milestone of 850 Clients on its Virtual Bank Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully “delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies.”. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity “from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Saudi Arabia's energy minister appeared to share a veiled warning for US President Joe Biden on Tuesday over the American leader's controversial decision to release more oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserves. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the uncle of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), accused some countries of...
As North Korea flexes its military muscles, some of South Korea's best submarines may be sidelined
Seoul's "overwhelming conventional advantage" at sea is why North Korea focuses on "asymmetric capabilities" like special forces, one expert said.
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Invests $4M in Ultimate Champions to Accelerate Innovation in Web3 Gaming
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, invested $4 million in Ultimate Champions, a Web3 sports game platform that will be “built on the BNB Chain.”. Ultimate Champions will use the funds raised “to further develop its games, secure additional sports partnerships, and grow its community.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Another Report Indicates that Global Venture Capital, Private Equity Deals Have Declined Versus Year Prior
The reports keep rolling in, highlighting a slowing environment for private firms. Venture capital, along with private equity activity, has been in decline for some time now – a fact that should come as no surprise to anyone. Giga high inflation and the inevitable reaction by central banks attempting to crush rising prices means money has become much more expensive. Economies around the world have slowed with geopolitical strife, like the war in Ukraine not helping the situation.
crowdfundinsider.com
Singapore: MAS, UNCDF to Develop Financial Ecosystems for Least Developed Nations
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 11 November 2022 “to jointly develop integrated and digital financial ecosystems for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from least developed countries (LDCs).”. The partnership will help MSMEs...
crowdfundinsider.com
ChainUp Leverages MPC to Provide “Secure” Digital Asset Custody Solutions
Amidst recent escalating concerns over digital asset security, global blockchain solutions provider ChainUp Group announced that it is “utilizing the multi-party computation (MPC) technology as part of a multi-layered security architecture to ensure the highest security standards of its digital asset custody solutions.”. The multi-layered security architecture developed by...
crowdfundinsider.com
Investors Rotated Out of Financial Services and Into Healthcare and Tech, Addepar Monthly Report Reveals
Addepar has shared the latest updates as they pertain to the Addepar platform, as well as key insights from their proprietary, “anonymized” and aggregated data set, along with highlights from their client community; and updates about their team at Addepar. In November, they’re taking a look at funding...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cardano Builder IOG, University of Edinburgh to Develop Decentralization Index
Input Output Global, Inc. (IOG), one of the builders of Cardano, the proof of stake blockchain, has partnered with the University of Edinburgh, one of the “most highly rated” academic institutions in the United Kingdom, “to develop the blockchain industry’s first ‘decentralization index’.”. The...
North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
LMAX Group Expands Exchange Infrastructure in Asia Pacific with Singapore-based Matching Engine
LMAX Group, the operator of institutional exchanges for trading FX and digital assets, is expanding its global technology infrastructure in Asia Pacific “following the launch of a matching engine in the Equinix IBX Data Centre in Singapore (SG1).”. SG1, which went live earlier this year, is “the fourth matching...
crowdfundinsider.com
Prosper Marketplace Secures $75M in Growth Capital
Prosper Marketplace, which claims to be the “first” peer-to-peer lending platform in the United States, announced the closing of a new $75 million financing “from a fund managed by Neuberger Berman.”. This capital enables Prosper “to meet strong consumer demand for its personal loan, credit card, home...
crowdfundinsider.com
Checkout.com Expands to Israel, Launches Research and Development Hub
Checkout.com, the cloud-based payments service provider, unveils its expansion into Israel and a strengthening of its commitment to the region “with the launch of a research and development hub in Tel Aviv, Israel.”. The launch of a new office in Israel is “a continuation of Checkout.com’s international growth, allowing...
crowdfundinsider.com
Flywire, HDFC Bank to Digitize Education Payments from India
Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that it has partnered with HDFC Bank Limited, India’s largest private-sector bank, “to enable Indian payers to seamlessly and digitally pay international education fees to higher education institutions all over the world.”. The integration “provides students...
crowdfundinsider.com
CEO of Tide: Chancellor Delivered Little Help on Growth
The Autumn Statement delivered by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, last week included some grim news – including the declaration that the UK economy is in a recession. Fiscal sobriety was the message, a sharp turn from the mini-budget under Truss that caused market mayhem. A survey...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crowdcube Announces B Corp Status, Should Help Support Sustainable Businesses
Crowdcube reveals that it has earned B Corp certification, solidifying the equity crowdfunding platform’s aim to developing a business making a net positive impact on the planet. The Fintech firm reportedly received a score of 87.2 out of 200 (the average score is around 50.9). Darren Westlake, CEO and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wells Fargo, HSBC Expand DLT Solution to Include Offshore Yuan
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and HSBC Bank plc announced that the blockchain-based solution they are using for bilateral FX settlements is “expanding to include the offshore yuan (CNH).”. The offshore yuan “marks the fifth currency to be settled between the two banks using a shared settlement ledger...
Comments / 0