crowdfundinsider.com

Abu Dhabi Global Market, Rackspace Technology to Support ADGM’s Journey to Cloud

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial center located in UAE’s capital emirate announced a partnership with Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT), in order “to collaborate on a number of strategic technology initiatives.”. As a long standing global leading service provider in multi-cloud computing, technology advisory and managed services,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking: Temenos Reaches Milestone of 850 Clients on its Virtual Bank Platform

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully “delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies.”. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity “from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance Labs Invests $4M in Ultimate Champions to Accelerate Innovation in Web3 Gaming

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, invested $4 million in Ultimate Champions, a Web3 sports game platform that will be “built on the BNB Chain.”. Ultimate Champions will use the funds raised “to further develop its games, secure additional sports partnerships, and grow its community.”...
crowdfundinsider.com

Another Report Indicates that Global Venture Capital, Private Equity Deals Have Declined Versus Year Prior

The reports keep rolling in, highlighting a slowing environment for private firms. Venture capital, along with private equity activity, has been in decline for some time now – a fact that should come as no surprise to anyone. Giga high inflation and the inevitable reaction by central banks attempting to crush rising prices means money has become much more expensive. Economies around the world have slowed with geopolitical strife, like the war in Ukraine not helping the situation.
crowdfundinsider.com

Singapore: MAS, UNCDF to Develop Financial Ecosystems for Least Developed Nations

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 11 November 2022 “to jointly develop integrated and digital financial ecosystems for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from least developed countries (LDCs).”. The partnership will help MSMEs...
crowdfundinsider.com

ChainUp Leverages MPC to Provide “Secure” Digital Asset Custody Solutions

Amidst recent escalating concerns over digital asset security, global blockchain solutions provider ChainUp Group announced that it is “utilizing the multi-party computation (MPC) technology as part of a multi-layered security architecture to ensure the highest security standards of its digital asset custody solutions.”. The multi-layered security architecture developed by...
crowdfundinsider.com

Cardano Builder IOG, University of Edinburgh to Develop Decentralization Index

Input Output Global, Inc. (IOG), one of the builders of Cardano, the proof of stake blockchain, has partnered with the University of Edinburgh, one of the “most highly rated” academic institutions in the United Kingdom, “to develop the blockchain industry’s first ‘decentralization index’.”. The...
North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
crowdfundinsider.com

Prosper Marketplace Secures $75M in Growth Capital

Prosper Marketplace, which claims to be the “first” peer-to-peer lending platform in the United States, announced the closing of a new $75 million financing “from a fund managed by Neuberger Berman.”. This capital enables Prosper “to meet strong consumer demand for its personal loan, credit card, home...
crowdfundinsider.com

Checkout.com Expands to Israel, Launches Research and Development Hub

Checkout.com, the cloud-based payments service provider, unveils its expansion into Israel and a strengthening of its commitment to the region “with the launch of a research and development hub in Tel Aviv, Israel.”. The launch of a new office in Israel is “a continuation of Checkout.com’s international growth, allowing...
crowdfundinsider.com

Flywire, HDFC Bank to Digitize Education Payments from India

Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that it has partnered with HDFC Bank Limited, India’s largest private-sector bank, “to enable Indian payers to seamlessly and digitally pay international education fees to higher education institutions all over the world.”. The integration “provides students...
crowdfundinsider.com

CEO of Tide: Chancellor Delivered Little Help on Growth

The Autumn Statement delivered by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, last week included some grim news – including the declaration that the UK economy is in a recession. Fiscal sobriety was the message, a sharp turn from the mini-budget under Truss that caused market mayhem. A survey...
crowdfundinsider.com

Crowdcube Announces B Corp Status, Should Help Support Sustainable Businesses

Crowdcube reveals that it has earned B Corp certification, solidifying the equity crowdfunding platform’s aim to developing a business making a net positive impact on the planet. The Fintech firm reportedly received a score of 87.2 out of 200 (the average score is around 50.9). Darren Westlake, CEO and...
crowdfundinsider.com

Wells Fargo, HSBC Expand DLT Solution to Include Offshore Yuan

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and HSBC Bank plc announced that the blockchain-based solution they are using for bilateral FX settlements is “expanding to include the offshore yuan (CNH).”. The offshore yuan “marks the fifth currency to be settled between the two banks using a shared settlement ledger...

