Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg

mocoshow.com
Statement of Support from Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex
Per the City of Gaithersburg: City of Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman, on behalf of the City Council, issued a statement in regards to the explosion and fire that occurred on November 16, 2022, at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex located in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. The Gaithersburg City Council and I, along with the entire Gaithersburg community, are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on November 16 at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex that resulted in multiple injuries and displaced residents. Our thoughts are with our residents and their families who have been affected by this devastating event.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Releases Final Recommendations from Audit of the Montgomery County Police Department
Per Montgomery County: Today, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones and Reimagining Public Safety Task Force Member Co-Chair Bernice Mireku-North for a presentation of the final recommendations by Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA) s that offer improvements in officer education, supervision, practices, accountability and public transparency. To read the final review and recommendations, please click here. To view the press conference of this presentation, please click here. The full report can be found here.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County holds annual Thanksgiving Parade
Montgomery County kicked off the holiday season this weekend with a familiar traditional – the annual Thanksgiving Parade. FOX 5's Ayesha was at the event in downtown Silver Spring to check out the festive celebration!
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
WTOP
Which DC area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’
Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
bethesdamagazine.com
District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count
As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
dcnewsnow.com
Surveillance Footage Accused Restaurant Burglar Silver Spring Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing a man who's accused of burglarizing Mi Rancho in Silver Spring, Md. six times within the span of a few months. Surveillance Footage Accused Restaurant Burglar Silver …. The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing a man...
Neighborhood reflects after Montgomery County apartment explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Vinod Mishra could only stare at his first-floor condominium through a fence at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex two days after an explosion tore through the building. “It’s sad to see it in this shape,” Mishra said. There appears to be no damage to the building that stands two […]
mymcmedia.org
Watch Live: 4:30 P.M. Update on Gaithersburg Condo Explosion
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein’s briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday. Goldstein and other officials will discuss the fire and explosion that took place at the Potomac Oaks complex in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. During Thursday’s briefing, officials announced a body had been recovered from the rubble and...
NBC Washington
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
Police: Death by suicide led to explosion, building collapse in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whose body was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed condo building died by suicide. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said at a news conference Friday afternoon that the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quidon, 36. […]
mymcmedia.org
3 Suspects Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Montgomery County Police (MCPD) arrested and charged three teenagers for an armed carjacking that took place on Monday Nov. 14 in Gaithersburg. The suspects have been identified as Zyier Brown,18, and Jayla Newman,18, both from Washington D.C. A 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro, MD has also been arrested but has remained unnamed.
Police: Woman found dead inside DC hotel
WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast D.C., officials said. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) respond to the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast D.C., for the report of the sound of a gunshot just before 10 p.m.
Prince George’s County annual Stuff-A-Truck feeds thousands
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly 18-thousand people in Prince George’s County got a free holiday box full of food just in time for Thanksgiving. It was all apart of the 5th annual Stuff-A-Truck food distribution hosted by the Prince George’s Office of Community Relations. “It’s really about community. We all have one […]
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
dcnewsnow.com
Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses
There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
Comments / 1