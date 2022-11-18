ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
mocoshow.com

Statement of Support from Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex

Per the City of Gaithersburg: City of Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman, on behalf of the City Council, issued a statement in regards to the explosion and fire that occurred on November 16, 2022, at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex located in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. The Gaithersburg City Council and I, along with the entire Gaithersburg community, are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on November 16 at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex that resulted in multiple injuries and displaced residents. Our thoughts are with our residents and their families who have been affected by this devastating event.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Releases Final Recommendations from Audit of the Montgomery County Police Department

Per Montgomery County: Today, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones and Reimagining Public Safety Task Force Member Co-Chair Bernice Mireku-North for a presentation of the final recommendations by Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA) s that offer improvements in officer education, supervision, practices, accountability and public transparency. To read the final review and recommendations, please click here. To view the press conference of this presentation, please click here. The full report can be found here.
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WTOP

Which DC area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
DCist

In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’

Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WSB Radio

Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count

As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Watch Live: 4:30 P.M. Update on Gaithersburg Condo Explosion

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein’s briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday. Goldstein and other officials will discuss the fire and explosion that took place at the Potomac Oaks complex in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. During Thursday’s briefing, officials announced a body had been recovered from the rubble and...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources

The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

3 Suspects Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking

Montgomery County Police (MCPD) arrested and charged three teenagers for an armed carjacking that took place on Monday Nov. 14 in Gaithersburg. The suspects have been identified as Zyier Brown,18, and Jayla Newman,18, both from Washington D.C. A 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro, MD has also been arrested but has remained unnamed.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead inside DC hotel

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast D.C., officials said. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) respond to the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast D.C., for the report of the sound of a gunshot just before 10 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses

There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
HAGERSTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy