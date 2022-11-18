House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority. WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, with Biden aides and Democrats feeling like voters punished the GOP for reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. Democrats outside the White House have mobilized to combat what they anticipate will be a steady stream of misinformation from the House.

