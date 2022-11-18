Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 11:56 a.m. EST
House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority. WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, with Biden aides and Democrats feeling like voters punished the GOP for reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. Democrats outside the White House have mobilized to combat what they anticipate will be a steady stream of misinformation from the House.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
KHQ Right Now
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 12-18, 2022
From the discovery of a mural suspected to have been created by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, of Ukraine, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Comments / 0