Topeka, KS

Salvation Army is back and ready to help this holiday season

By Gabriel Johnson
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Salvation Army in Oakland is getting ready for its 2022 holiday campaign.

Today, volunteers handed out 200 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to families in the community.

“The public as a whole has been really grateful and appreciative,” said Development Director of the Topeka Salvation Army, Shelley Robertson. “It just brings everybody together.”

Families lined up from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to pick up their holiday meals.

“We all come over for Thanksgiving dinner and there’s dinner at the salvation army, and we’re having a lot of fun,” Topeka resident Mary Johnson said. “I enjoy being with the family and having dinner together.”

Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children

Similar to many businesses, the Salvation Army faced challenges during the pandemic. In their attempts to still operate safely, it came across some new and efficient methods for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner pick-ups.

“There’s been a real plus to the pandemic,” Robertson said. “Before we had a sit-down meal, but actually this works better. On a cold day like today, the kids don’t want to get out of the car, so they drive through. They get their turkey basket, and then a take-home for everybody in the car.”

In addition to the pandemic, inflation has made it difficult for people, especially around the holidays. Robertson says giveaways like these are so important this time of year.

“Cost of food is going up, and there’s shortages in a lot of places,” Robertson said. “So, I’m really thankful and I think the folks in line are very grateful as well.”

The Salvation Army is holding its Red Kettle Kick-off tomorrow at Washburn University.

