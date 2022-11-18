Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Daily Orange
Syracuse defeats Penn 2-1 in overtime, advances to Sweet 16
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The referee’s whistle blew and the start of extra time began. Head coach Ian McIntyre shepherded his men from the rented space heater on the sideline to the field, trying to break a 1-1 tie with Penn.
Daily Orange
Olu Oyegunle limits Penn’s attack to send Syracuse to 3rd round
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Olu Oyegunle controlled Penn’s Stas Korzeniowski all match. As part of Syracuse’s man-marking defensive system, Oyengule tailed Korzeniowski when the attacker came into SU’s half of the pitch. Less than...
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 76, Northeastern 48
A quick take on Syracuse’s 76-48 win over Northeastern:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up just 26-23 with a little over six minutes before half, Joe Girard stole the ball and fed a streaking Judah Mintz for an emphatic slam. That started an 8-0 run, and the Orange built on that to take a 39-25 going into halftime. The Orange continued to pour it on in the second half, and a 10-0 run capped by a Benny Williams jumper with 7:30 to go made it 66-37. In the official record books, Jim Boeheim, now in his 47th season, won his 1,000th game. But for those who have followed Boeheim through his years, he’s been the head coach when SU has defeated 1,101 other teams.
How to Watch Syracuse vs Northeastern
Matchup: Syracuse (1-1) vs Northeastern (0-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 19th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Jordan Bernfield, Tim Welsh Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -15.5. Over/Under ...
Daily Orange
Syracuse swept for 3rd-straight match, falls to Miami
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Viktoriiya Lokhmanchuk served the ball. Miami was just one point away from handing the Orange their third straight loss. The score read 24-17. Lokhmanchuk’s hit was controlled by Angela Grieve, who sent a dig toward Savannah Vach. Grieve’s pass went slightly long, and Vach wasn’t able to provide the best set-up for Peyman Yardimci. Yardimci rose and hit, her attempt smothered by Syracuse duo Lauren Woodford and Bre Walp, but Miami scrambled to keep possession.
Daily Orange
Beat writers split if Syracuse will bounce back against Northeastern
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse is reeling from a loss to Colgate, the second straight year it’s done so. Despite a strong start against Lehigh, a much more experienced and pass-heavy Raiders team exploited a poor SU defensive performance and capitalized on what head coach Jim Boeheim called a “horrendous” offensive performance. Now the Orange welcome Northeastern to the JMA Wireless Dome, a team that is off to an 0-3 start.
Syracuse football box score at Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Sam...
Daily Orange
Syracuse places 12th, 23rd at NCAA Championships
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse’s men’s and women’s cross country teams posted impressive finishes at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The men’s squad placed 12th out of the 31 schools, marking their best...
Rob McClanaghan, former SU basketball walk-on who trains NBA stars, arrested on rape and drugging charges
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Rob McClanaghan, a former Syracuse basketball walk-on who has become a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars, was arrested Friday on charges of rape and drugging, according to police and media reports. McClanaghan, who lives in Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested in East...
WETM
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest...
Daily Orange
Syracuse, Mercyhurst postpone weekend series
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Due to inclement weather, Syracuse’s weekend series against Mercyhurst has been postponed. The Orange were supposed to travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, for games on Nov. 18th and Nov. 19th against the Lakers, but the series will now be played at a later, to-be-determined date. This announcement is a follow-up from yesterday’s release that postponed tonight’s game and stated that a decision about Saturday’s game would be announced today.
Daily Orange
Sam Hartman, A.T. Perry torch Syracuse in 45-35 loss
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C — Just like he did a season ago, passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman torched the Orange. And just like that 40-37 overtime game, Hartman’s main target was A.T. Perry. In 2021, Perry only needed three receptions to notch 137...
EC scores most points in program history in win
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles made program history on Saturday. The Elmira College women’s basketball team improved to 3-0 this season with a 114-19 rout against Wells College inside Speidel Gym. The Soaring Eagles broke their program record for most points scored in a contest with the win. Their 62 first half points […]
cuse.com
Orange Lose To Miami
Syracuse volleyball (11-16, 7-10 ACC) was defeated by Miami (18-9, 11-5 ACC), 3-0, in Coral Gables, Florida on Friday night. The Orange lost the first set of the night by just four points, 25-21. Miami then captured sets two, 25-18, and three, 25-17. Senior outside hitterViktoriia Lokhmanchuk led SU with 14 kills and senior setter Lauren Woodford contributed 27 assists in the match. Graduate libero Alyssa Bert recorded a match-high seven digs.
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Northeastern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Syracuse Orange will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Northeastern Huskies at 2 p.m. ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup. The point spread favored the Orange on Tuesday,...
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
West Genesee football stopped in Class A regional final
CICERO – All that went well for the West Genesee football team when it shut out Fayeteville-Manlius for the Section III Class A championship turned against them when it sought further glory. The Wildcats saw Friday night’s Class A regional final at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium turn into a...
Homer’s season ends in Class B football regional round for 2nd straight season
Cicero, N.Y. — Homer’s football season ends with a loss in the regional round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Trojans suffered a 53-8 setback to Maine-Endwell on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
localsyr.com
Syracuse hoops legend holds 5th annual Turkey Giveaway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers and Syracuse basketball fans might remember Eric Devendorf from his days on the court, but it’s the work he is putting in off the court that is making an impact on the community this year. With the help of community partners...
What made Syracuse’s offense look so different at Wake Forest? Some new faces and Garrett Shrader’s glove
Winston-Salem, N.C. — The Syracuse football offense was like a used car against Wake Forest on Saturday. There was wear-and-tear on the inside and out. Some of its parts had been replaced. Every once in a while the gas pedal got stuck on the floor mat.
Comments / 0