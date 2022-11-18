Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Syracuse back in a zone to slow Richmond in Brooklyn
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim used a man-to-man defense more than usual to start the season. It sounds like the Orange will be in their patented 2-3 zone Monday when they take on Richmond at the Empire Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Orange (2-1) scored a 76-48 triumph against Northeastern on...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56
Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 MICHIGAN 70, OHIO 66, OT
Percentages: FG .351, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (M.Brown 3-7, Hunter 2-5, Roderick 2-5, D.Baker 0-4, Clayton 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Wilson). Turnovers: 6 (Clayton 2, Hunter 2, Wiznitzer 2). Steals: 6 (D.Baker 2, Hunter 2, Clayton, M.Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 113, Miami 87
Percentages: FG .388, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Strus 2-5, D.Robinson 1-3, Martin 1-5, Jovic 1-6, Lowry 1-7, O.Robinson 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Highsmith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adebayo, Dedmon, Lowry). Turnovers: 16 (Lowry 5, Adebayo 3, D.Robinson 2, Martin 2, Cain, Dedmon, Jovic,...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 127, Houston 120
Percentages: FG .535, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 24-47, .511 (Thompson 10-13, Curry 7-14, Wiggins 6-11, Poole 1-2, D.Green 0-1, JaM.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Curry 2, DiVincenzo, Looney, Poole). Turnovers: 17 (D.Green 4, JaM.Green 3, Lamb 2, Thompson 2, Wiggins...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115
Percentages: FG .434, FT .548. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (LaRavia 3-9, Brooks 3-11, Jones 2-2, Konchar 2-7, Roddy 1-3, Aldama 1-4, Chandler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 10 (Adams 5, LaRavia 2, Clarke, Jones, Konchar). Steals: 13 (Brooks 4, Adams 3, Konchar 2, Aldama,...
Porterville Recorder
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 2 GONZAGA 88, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 72
Percentages: FG .391, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves 2-7, Wheeler 1-4, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-1, Toppin 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 11 (Wallace 3, Fredrick 2, Toppin 2, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Wheeler). Steals: 10 (Wallace 4, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Fredrick,...
Porterville Recorder
LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
DePaul 98, Miami 83
MIAMI (4-2) Harden 6-13 3-4 18, Pendande 2-4 3-4 7, Haley Cavinder 4-12 0-0 11, Erjavec 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 5-12 4-7 14, Lattimore 1-1 0-0 2, Spearman 7-7 5-5 19, Hanna Cavinder 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 2-4 2-2 6, Roberts 1-1 3-4 6, Totals 28-59 20-26 83. DEPAUL (2-2)
Porterville Recorder
TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 5 BAYLOR 80, NO. 8 UCLA 75
Percentages: FG .446, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Cryer 4-8, Flagler 4-8, Lohner 1-1, Bonner 1-2, Bridges 0-3, George 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Thamba 2, Ojianwuna ). Turnovers: 11 (George 4, Cryer 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Flagler). Steals: 4 (Cryer 2, Bonner, Flagler).
Porterville Recorder
No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63
LOUISVILLE (4-1) Cochran 2-4 1-2 5, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Carr 4-8 8-10 19, Jones 8-13 2-4 18, Van Lith 5-15 7-8 18, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Verhulst 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 23-53 21-28 71. TEXAS (1-3) Jones...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92
Percentages: FG .390, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Vassell 3-4, Richardson 2-3, Dieng 1-3, Johnson 1-10, Barlow 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, T.Jones 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-3, Hall 0-3, Sochan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Vassell). Turnovers: 10 (T.Jones 3, Branham 2, Johnson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70
Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
PENN STATE 68, COLORADO STATE 56
Percentages: FG .418, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Lundy 3-5, Funk 2-8, Njie 1-2, Dread 1-3, Wynter 1-3, Pickett 1-5, Mahaffey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mahaffey). Turnovers: 7 (Njie 2, Wynter 2, Clary, Funk, Lundy). Steals: 3 (Clary, Lundy, Pickett). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
IOWA STATE 68, MILWAUKEE 53
Percentages: FG .395, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Edwards 2-2, Howell 2-3, Browning 1-3, Freeman 1-3, Stuart 1-4, Baker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Pullian 0-1, Rand 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bol, Pullian, Rand). Turnovers: 25 (Freeman 6, Browning 4, Jamison 4, Thomas...
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80
OKLAHOMA (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.6, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Robertson 5-9, Llanusa 1-2, Tot 1-3, Williams 1-3, Scott 1-1, Joens 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-1) Blocked Shots: 9 (Johnson 4, Scott 2, Robertson 1, Williams 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 29 (Llanusa 4, Tot 4, Tucker 4, Williams 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 98, Dallas 97
DENVER (98) Je.Green 1-1 2-2 4, Porter Jr. 6-11 1-4 14, Jordan 4-5 0-1 8, Brown 5-13 2-2 12, Caldwell-Pope 2-11 4-4 9, Cancar 3-3 0-0 7, Nnaji 2-4 0-0 5, Braun 2-5 0-0 5, Hyland 10-21 6-6 29, Reed 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 37-78 15-19 98. DALLAS (97) Bullock...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT
ARIZONA ST. (4-0) Mokwuah 7-11 2-2 16, Erikstrup 1-3 0-0 3, Hunt 5-17 4-4 15, Simmons 5-13 4-5 16, Skinner 7-19 7-9 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 2-5 0-0 4, Sousa 0-2 5-6 5, Totals 27-71 22-26 83. NEW MEXICO (1-3)
