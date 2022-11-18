ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Trauma Recovery Center specializes in counseling victims of gun violence

By DaLaun Dillard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7of8_0jF82SYL00

Their necklaces are an extra push to keep going but their journey to healing is long and it isn’t easy, Alexis Johnson’s trek started back in May.

Jackson’s daughter, 14-year-old Abre’Bre’anna, was lying in bed when someone driving by fired shots into their home, one of those bullets hit her in the head.

“I just kept on trying to see if I could feel her heart and I couldn’t,” said Jackson.

Latonya Williams’ healing journey started a decade ago, her daughter Lataevia was killed by a stray bullet while she was out celebrating her 14th birthday.

“I lost it for a long time, but I still knew that I had other kids that I had to take care of,” said Williams.

Eight years later, another unimaginable loss, Williams’ 19-year-old son Derrick was shot and killed while leaving a funeral.

“I didn’t lose my mind, but I was in a deep depression,” Williams explained. “I haven’t worked since then because of my depression, I couldn’t stop throwing up.”

Depression can be crippling in people who’ve experienced trauma.

“I have flashbacks,” said Jackson. “Whenever they shoot outside my kids run in my room, we still are going through a lot.”

Exposure to trauma like gun violence can increase the risk of depression, anxiety and PTSD. The Kaiser Family Foundation said Black and Hispanic people are more likely to experience them.

In fact, when it comes to mental health only 25 percent of black people get help, compared to 40 percent of white people based on Harvard research data.

Williams and Jackson were able to find help.

“She came and found me, that right there was like a sign,” said Jackson. “She was at my baby’s balloon release.”

Jackson is talking about Brenda Glass, owner of Brenda Glass Trauma and Recovery Center . Additionally, this is the only black-owned trauma center in Ohio according to Glass.

Glass specializes in counseling victims of gun violence, moving them to safe housing, and putting people on a path toward healing, said of the more than 140 clients she has counseled in the past year, all of them were black.

“People that I see that have experienced gun violence are people that would never get help from anyone, they feel like either they will make it on their own or they will be okay,” said Glass.

Glass said a big reason for that some Black people don’t seek out mental health is because they feel like they can't find someone who understands their background or someone they can relate to.

As of 2020 American Psychological Association data showed just 4 percent of our country’s psychologists are black.

“I’ve found it to be a great asset with me being a person of color and having a similar background similar,” said Glass.

“We are from some of the same backgrounds, and if you already know some of the pain that person is going through you can help more,” said Jackson.

“Therapy like hers [Glass], that has walked our walk, it’s the most helpful anyway,” said Williams.

For Jackson and Williams, the walk toward healing carries on, with the support from someone who understands the shoes they walk and with their guardian angels pushing them forward.

“I wouldn't be this far, yes I’m crying a little bit but two months ago I not even talk about it,” said Jackson.

Watch live and local news any time:

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Psych Centra

How to Recover from Narcissistic Abuse

Recovering from narcissistic abuse can be challenging and stressful. Although it may take time, healing is possible through some of these methods. Narcissistic abuse is psychological and emotional abuse associated with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). People with NPD may display behavior that is regarded as self-centered which can reflect a need for recognition or attention.
psychologytoday.com

The Encouraging News About Trauma and Recovery

It's been 30 years since the publication of Trauma and Recovery, and it seems that the basic concepts have held up remarkably well. It is clearer than ever that public and professional awareness and understanding of trauma require a movement that recognizes and honors survivors. The most encouraging news is that we are currently seeing a revival of such movements—for women’s lives, Black lives, the lives of other marginalized and subordinated peoples, and even the stirrings of a labor movement. The most discouraging news is that it has taken so much degradation worldwide—of public health, democracy, and the natural ecosystem that supports human life, to bring us to this point.
Psych Centra

Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope

Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Boomer Magazine

Social Anxiety and Neighborly Dilemma

A woman with social anxiety wants to welcome new neighbors while discouraging in-person interactions. See what Amy Dickinson advises in this installment of “Ask Amy.”. I have severe social anxiety, especially since the pandemic. I am extremely uncomfortable around anyone except my family. My husband is very outgoing and...
insightscare.com

A Guide for Caregivers to Understand Dementia Behaviors

People with dementia, like Alzheimer’s or related diseases, suffer from a progressive brain disorder. Eventually, it becomes hard for them to think clearly, remember things, take care of them, and communicate with others. Other common dementia symptoms include mood swings and behavioral and personality changes. So caring for persons...
psychreg.org

The Importance of Psychotherapy in Addiction Recovery

What can a simple talk do to help an addict? A lot. People often undermine the importance of psychotherapy in addiction recovery. However, without it, there will be no actual progress in this battle. Psychotherapy is a golden standard in the treatment cascade of every kind of addiction. Let’s see why.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Financially Abusive Relationships Are Horrific

Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in from both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.
infomeddnews.com

Medical Aspects of Any Addiction: Useful Tips to Overcome Your Problem

Addiction isn’t easy to overcome. For some people, addiction stays with them for their entire lives. It can even lead to an early death, if the substance to which one is addicted is particularly harmful, like heroin, for example. However, it is possible to overcome and defeat your addictions,...
Alamogordo Daily News

Mental health and the holidays

As the holiday season approaches it is important to remember there are many feelings experienced during this time. Some of us may be excited for the magic of the season and all that entails. For others, there can be increased stress due to increased responsibility for family, gifts, finances, and ensuring the ultimate holiday for everyone.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy