Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limousine company at the center of the deadly 2018 crash in Schoharie, is suing to get his original plea deal restored. Hussain’s lawyers want the court to honor that deal that would have him serve probation and not go to jail, so they filed an Article 78 on Friday. That appeals to a higher court.

SCHOHARIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO