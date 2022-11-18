Read full article on original website
Mechanicville-Stillwater Lodge hosting Thanksgiving distribution
The Mechanicville area community services center will be hosting the 16th annual thanksgiving distribution. The distribution will benefit 1,100 Capital Region families. Six local food pantries, various schools and municipalities have donated turkeys to the families. The event is happening at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Mechanicville-Stillwater Lodge.
Schenectady hosting holiday parade
The city of Schenectady is looking ahead to the holidays. The city’s 53rd annual holiday parade is Saturday evening. Madelyn Thorne, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County will lead the parade this year. The parade starts Saturday evening at 5 p.m.
Capital City Rescue Mission offers shelter after Code Blue declared
The Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany County is offering shelter to the homeless after a Code Blue was declared. A Code Blue is called when the outside temperatures have dropped below 32 degrees. Perry Jones, Executive Director of the CCRM, said there are over 200 people living in the...
Ballston Spa shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26, and the village of Ballston Spa is already gearing up for the shopping season. Businesses and shops in the village will have sales, special door prizes and giveaways during the day to celebrate. The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association will have a small...
Waterford USPS hosts job fair
The United States Postal Service is having a job fair Saturday. It’s happening at the Waterford Post Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They will be there to answer questions about the available positions. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old to apply.
Community arts center in Saratoga Springs to be renovated
Saratoga Arts will be renovating the Arts Center on Broadway, near Congress Park. The renovation project will cost around $2 million and take more than three years to complete. Funding comes from the city of Saratoga Springs, Stewarts and the Dake Family Foundation. Renovations will include infrastructure repairs, switching to...
Police: Downstate pair caught in Wilton with ~400 lbs. of weed
A downstate pair that was in Wilton had around 400 pounds of weed, say police. They arrested Tongdeng Lu of Brooklyn and Hongqiang Shi of Flushing. Both were charged with criminal possession of cannabis in the first degree. They were arraigned and released.
Albany ceremony held to remember victims of traffic accidents
There was a big gathering in Albany on Friday to remember people killed in traffic crashes. Several groups say traffic violence is getting worse and more needs to be done to prevent it. One big change activists what to see is a lower speed limit. Organizers are calling for a...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash
Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
Nathan Littauer Hospital says baby is among the biggest ever born there
Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville says one of their biggest babies ever was born in the hospital this week. Hudson Hazzard was born at 8:42 Wednesday morning. He weighed 13 lbs., 14 oz. He was also 23 inches long. The hospital says mom and baby are both doing great.
Indigenous people respond to state directing schools to drop Indian mascots
Native American school mascots have caused controversy for several years now. Repeatedly, indigenous people have called on schools to make a change:. “Nobody else has their culture, their images or some sort of representation used in this form of amusement or entertainment,” Native American activist, John Kane said. “You...
Kinderhook school bus gets in minor accident
A bus in the Kinderhook Central School District got into a minor accident on Friday afternoon. The district emailed families saying one of their buses was involved in a minor accident around 12:30 Friday afternoon. No children were on the bus, and the driver was not hurt in the accident.
Man accused of stealing van minutes after release from Schenectady jail
Twenty minutes after a homeless man was released from the Schenectady County Jail, police say he stole a van with tools worth thousands of dollars. Edward Richardson, 39, is accused of stealing a county work van with $6,000 in electrician tools inside. Police say they found the van shortly after,...
Albany man sentenced in drug distribution case
An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for distributing cocaine, meth and amphetamine. Wayne Myers was sentenced Friday in federal court. His sentence also includes five years of post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty and admitted to distributing the drugs with his co-conspirators between June of 2020 and February...
Operator of limo company in Schoharie crash sues to restore plea deal
Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limousine company at the center of the deadly 2018 crash in Schoharie, is suing to get his original plea deal restored. Hussain’s lawyers want the court to honor that deal that would have him serve probation and not go to jail, so they filed an Article 78 on Friday. That appeals to a higher court.
We Salute You: Daniel Baxter
Please join us in saluting Navy Lieutenant Daniel Baxter of Coxsackie. The Coxsackie-Athens and Merchant Marine Academy grad has served as a Surface Warfare Officer on ships based in Yokosuka, Japan, Bahrain and Norfolk, Virginia. Thank you for your service.
Third person sentenced in deadly Colonie Motel 6 shooting
Another person has been sentenced in connection with the deadly May 2021 Motel 6 shooting in Colonie. Desirique Johnson was received five years in state prison for his role in the shooting. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault in August. A co-defendant, Kenneth Spencer, also pleaded guilty to attempted assault...
Shenendehowa boys volleyball wins program’s first state title, 3-1 over Webster
The Shenendehowa boys volleyball team won the program’s first ever state title, 3-1 over Webster on Saturday afternoon at the Albany Capital Center. The Plainsmen beat the Lakers 3 sets to 1 in the Division 1 state championship game. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
