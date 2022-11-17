ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Record number of women in California Legislature is a point of strength, not just pride

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
 3 days ago

Sen. Toni Atkins (Michelle Guerrero / U-T)

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

Laws meant to give women the robust rights that they were denied for most of recorded history are a welcome staple of modern life in much of the world. But the “glass ceiling” phenomenon — in which women’s advancement in most aspects of the work force in affluent nations is marked by only limited gains in the most powerful and consequential positions — is disappointing and beyond dispute .

This is why it is heartening to see the surge in elected women leaders in California. As the Sacramento Bee reports , 50 of the 120 positions in the State Senate and Assembly will be held by women on Dec. 5 if the current vote tallies of state legislative elections hold. That’s a sharp increase from the current session’s 39 female legislators and nearly double the 26 seen in 2017. Even before this surge, female legislators in Sacramento had broken through the “glass ceiling,” winning key leadership posts — in particular those from San Diego County.

Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, is already ensconced in state history for being the first woman and openly LGBTQ person to lead the Senate. She is the first Californian in 150 years to have led both the Senate and Assembly. Former Assemblymember Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, became the first Black female secretary of state in California in 2021. Before resigning to lead the California Labor Federation, Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, was chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee and the author of several groundbreaking laws . Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, served as Assembly GOP leader from late 2018 until earlier this year. California’s record on this front is strong in Congress as well. For most of the last three decades, both its U.S. senators were women. And longtime House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, who just announced she would leave leadership when Republicans take over the House majority in January, has had as impactful a career as almost any modern U.S. politician.

This shouldn’t just be seen as a point of pride for Californians. It is a point of strength — a sign that this state and its voters recognize and value talented individuals from diverse backgrounds.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

