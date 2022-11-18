Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
University of Idaho 'discussing options' for students after Thanksgiving break
BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the academic leadership team at the University of Idaho are discussing options pertaining to class participation, following the Thanksgiving break. According to an email sent to students over the weekend, they will be receiving communication early next week about what options will be available...
uiargonaut.com
Grappling with tragedy, student and university responses
University of Idaho’s campus has been shaken since the announcement of the homicide that took the lives of four students. Students have been speaking out about the fear and uncertainty that have accompanied the sadness of this tragedy. “I was so scared when I first heard, I was terrified...
uiargonaut.com
Our View: University of Idaho in mourning
The community has been in shock since the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. These four students’ deaths have changed the lives of everyone in Moscow. For University of Idaho students, this is a situation many of us have never faced before, leaving some...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students
Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
WOLF
Police provide timeline, new details in quadruple homicide of University of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — While police investigating the murders of four students from the University of Idaho have yet to identify a suspect or weapon, they have crafted a timeline for the victims’ final whereabouts before they were found stabbed to death Sunday morning. Ethan Chapin, 20, from Mount...
KREM
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
Analysis: A week of unspeakable tragedy and unanswered questions at University of Idaho
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 17, 2022 When he decided to keep the University of Idaho campus open this week, President Scott Green said he “relied heavily on the expertise of the Moscow Police Department.” Green’s vote of confidence came during a news conference that inspired little confidence. Police said they have no suspect […] The post Analysis: A week of unspeakable tragedy and unanswered questions at University of Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KREM
Autopsies completed on University of Idaho students, bodies released to families
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has completed the autopsies on the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house near campus. Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a home on King Road Sunday afternoon. Moscow Police...
Idaho Campus Steps Up Surveillance as Mystery Remains Over Four Murders
Police still have no suspects in the killings of four University of Idaho students, who were found dead at a home near its Moscow campus.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022
We still have little information about a quadruple homicide in Moscow and many concerned University of Idaho students are heading home early for Thanksgiving break, we break down a news conference by Moscow Police regarding the case. We also take a look at Idaho’s history with abortion laws, Idaho Department...
q13fox.com
Coroner confirms 4 University of Idaho students died from stabbing
MOSCOW, Idaho - Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Thursday. The bodies were then released to the victims’ families,...
kmvt
Moscow Police Department to give update on homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Moscow Police Department, the department will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. (PST), Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Alumni Lounge of the ICCU Arena, 900 Stadium Drive on the University of Idaho Moscow campus. Police Chief James Fry will update the ongoing...
KLEWTV
Fish and Game Friday: Good Neighbor Authority
The Good Neighbor Authority is a federal entity that allows the United States Forest Service to reach agreements with state agencies to leverage state resources to increase the pace and scale of restoration of national forest system lands. There are three of these agreements in the Clearwater Region, one with...
KHQ Right Now
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
KLEWTV
Following the points laid out in the Moscow Police Department's timeline map
Friday morning, Moscow Police released this map detailing the whereabouts of the University of Idaho students on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13. Kaylee GonCalves and Maddie Mogen were together at the Corner Club (a campus bar), 202 N. Main St., from 11:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. At 1:40...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide
After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
TODAY.com
Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
KLEWTV
Police establish map of events in U of I homicide investigation, seeking information
Detectives working on the University of Idaho homicides are seeking additional tips and leads to further the investigation. They have established a map detailing the night for November 12th into the early hours of November 13th with the locations and approximate times when Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were in downtown Moscow while Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were at the Sigma Chi house.
KLEWTV
Moscow Police Chief Fry on U of I homicide investigation
On Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry held a joint press conference with the University of Idaho and Idaho State Police. He released some details of the investigation, but did not disclose other information in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation. Chief Fry said that a Twitch Livestream...
KLEWTV
Head-on injury crash in Winchester area sends two to hospital
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Friday afternoon at approximately 4:14 p.m. It happened in southbound lane on U.S. 95 near milepost 278, in Lewis County, Idaho. Police said a gray, 2011 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 near milepost 278. A 2016, Freightliner...
Comments / 0