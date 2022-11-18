ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Cashman Reveals Yankees Have Made New Offer to Aaron Judge

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOadC_0jF81VJ900

The New York general manager gave an update on where things stand with their top free agent.

Aaron Judge officially won the AL MVP award on Thursday night, which means that he can turn his attention entirely to his free agency. While it is unclear how many teams have reached out to Judge, the Yankees have made it known that they are working to retain their right fielder.

The Yankees last known offer was for seven years and $213 million, a deal that Judge famously turned down in Spring Training . General manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday that the team has made a new, updated offer to the AL MVP.

“It’s in real time, so we’re on the clock,” Cashman said . “We’re certainly not going to mess around. We’ve made an offer since Spring Training, yes.”

As Judge didn’t want to enter negotiations during the season, Cashman added that the team approached him about a new contract the day after New York’s season ended. Additionally, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner admitted that he and Judge have spoken multiple times since the season ended.

“I’ve absolutely conveyed that I want him to be a Yankee for the rest of his life,” Steinbrenner said, via Newsday’s David Lennon . “No doubt about that. He knows that.”

While the Yankees haven’t been shy in trying to court Judge back to New York, Judge has remained relatively quiet about his intentions. While the right fielder has expressed his appreciation towards playing for the team in the past, he took a more diplomatic approach to discussing his focus during free agency.

During the MVP announcement show, Judge gave his top priorities for what he wants out of the team with which he signs.

“For me, I want to win. I’ve come pretty close with the Yankees,” he said, via Brian Hoch . “My ultimate, most important thing is I want to be on a team with a winning culture and a commitment to winning. First and foremost, it’s a winning culture and a winning future.”

Watch the Yankees with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

More MLB Coverage:

Inside The Pinstripes: Hal Steinbrenner Explains Why Trade For Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa Was 'Success'

For More New York Yankees coverage Go To InsideThePinstripes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more

It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Giants could sign former hated rival?

The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Carlos Correa is a 28-year-old superstar. Which MLB teams could sign him?

About eight months ago at a spring training facility in Florida, Carlos Correa sat alongside his agent, Scott Boras, at a news conference to officially announce his new team. It was not in Lakeland with the Tigers, as many had expected at the beginning of the offseason. Nor was it in nearby Tampa with the Yankees, who had opted instead to go the stopgap route at shortstop rather than splurge for the superstar. It wasn't in Clearwater, either, as the Phillies viewed the outfield as more of a pressing need and spent accordingly.
MLive.com

Former Tigers’ exec has new job with Phillies

Longtime Detroit Tigers executive David Chadd has found a new home. Chadd has been hired as a special assignment scout by the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Phillies Nation. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski worked with Chadd for many years in Detroit. Chadd had been the Tigers’ assistant general manager since 2015...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge reveals sneaky ‘advantage’ of free agency

Aaron Judge is, deservedly, the belle of the ball in this year’s free agency, given how the 6’7 slugger achieved the unthinkable during the 2022 season and hit the ball 62 times out of the park for the New York Yankees, breaking Roger Maris’ AL record that stood for 61 years. Judge’s herculean efforts were recently validated after he was named the 2022 AL MVP over Los Angeles Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

109K+
Followers
43K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy