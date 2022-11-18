Cashman Reveals Yankees Have Made New Offer to Aaron Judge

The New York general manager gave an update on where things stand with their top free agent.

Aaron Judge officially won the AL MVP award on Thursday night, which means that he can turn his attention entirely to his free agency. While it is unclear how many teams have reached out to Judge, the Yankees have made it known that they are working to retain their right fielder.

The Yankees last known offer was for seven years and $213 million, a deal that Judge famously turned down in Spring Training . General manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday that the team has made a new, updated offer to the AL MVP.

“It’s in real time, so we’re on the clock,” Cashman said . “We’re certainly not going to mess around. We’ve made an offer since Spring Training, yes.”

As Judge didn’t want to enter negotiations during the season, Cashman added that the team approached him about a new contract the day after New York’s season ended. Additionally, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner admitted that he and Judge have spoken multiple times since the season ended.

“I’ve absolutely conveyed that I want him to be a Yankee for the rest of his life,” Steinbrenner said, via Newsday’s David Lennon . “No doubt about that. He knows that.”

While the Yankees haven’t been shy in trying to court Judge back to New York, Judge has remained relatively quiet about his intentions. While the right fielder has expressed his appreciation towards playing for the team in the past, he took a more diplomatic approach to discussing his focus during free agency.

During the MVP announcement show, Judge gave his top priorities for what he wants out of the team with which he signs.

“For me, I want to win. I’ve come pretty close with the Yankees,” he said, via Brian Hoch . “My ultimate, most important thing is I want to be on a team with a winning culture and a commitment to winning. First and foremost, it’s a winning culture and a winning future.”

Watch the Yankees with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

More MLB Coverage:

Inside The Pinstripes: Hal Steinbrenner Explains Why Trade For Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa Was 'Success'

For More New York Yankees coverage Go To InsideThePinstripes.com