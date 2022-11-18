ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

CSU proposes major renovations, developing campus districts in master plan

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJySN_0jF817SC00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland State University released its proposal Thursday to make some major changes to its downtown campus, including renovations and the development of three campus districts over the next decade.

According to a release from the university, the $650 million plan “calls for a mixed-use, compact campus core that strengthens corridors across campus and better connects the university to the surrounding city.”

CSU trustees vote to remove Marshall name from law college

The plan is broken down into three campus districts: the academic core, a student experience district and a partnership district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlviR_0jF817SC00
Courtesy of Cleveland State University

The academic core, bounded by Carnegie and Euclid avenues between E. 22nd and E. 18th streets, would include renovations to Rhodes Tower, new student housing, a new academic building and a new campus quadrangle.

The plan would social space around the library and 13 floors of new housing for about 500 students in Rhodes Tower.

The proposal looks to bring two new academic buildings west of Rhodes Tower, which would house classrooms and labs.

CSU says the new quad, between one of the new academic buildings and the music and communication building, would expand greenspace to central campus.

The student experience district, north of Chester Avenue between East 18th Street and I-90, would include a new 5,000 to 7,000-seat arena to replace Wolstein Arena.

It would also bring a new indoor field house and covered tennis courts.

List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022

The proposal also wants to bring three new residence halls, housing about 1,400 students.

The partnership district would go where the Wolstein Arena currently stands. Under the proposal, the site would be used as 800,000 square feet of mix-used development.

“Our location in downtown Cleveland is one of our greatest assets,” said CSU President Laura Bloomberg. “As an urban public research university, we have a special obligation to serve the public good. For CSU that means providing an accessible, quality education for all on our campus, while serving as a catalyst for growth for our city and the region. Our master plan provides the infrastructure to support that mission.”

There’s no set timeline yet on when the master plan will be implemented.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

