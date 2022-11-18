Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
KTVL
Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions
MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
KDRV
Jackson County is getting help from UO for wildfire smoke management plan
MEDFORD & EUGENE, Ore. -- Jackson County is getting help from the University of Oregon with seasonal wildfire smoke. The University of Oregon (UO) says two of its graduate students are working with the County to create a smoke management community response plan. UO says Anna Murphy and Stuart Warren...
KTVL
Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
KTVL
3 hospitalized after early morning explosion
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office announced the explosion in Wonder early Thursday morning is being investigated as a Butane Honey Oil Lab incident. Officials say two adults were critically injured and one juvenile suffered minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, no further details are being...
KDRV
OSP takes driver into custody on suspicion of impairment after rollover crash near Wilderville
WILDERVILLE, Ore-- One driver has been taken into custody by Oregon State Police on suspicion of impairment after their vehicle crashed on Redwood Highway, near milepost 10, Sunday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire, Engine 7504 from the Wilderville Station arrived to the scene and extricated the driver from a...
KDRV
Phoenix High School adopts 6-year with cerebral palsy as new sparrow member
PHOENIX, Ore. -- Phoenix High School welcomed Anthony and his family at an assembly today, November 18 as the new sparrow member. The sparrow clubs are school-based groups which support children with developmental challenges. Clubs raise money to help children with life threatening, life affecting illness or condition. Anthony was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 2.
ijpr.org
Fourth train derailment occurs near Dunsmuir at Cantara Loop
Nine train cars derailed at 2:30 p.m., with no injuries or fatalities reported. The derailment involved empty lumber cars. The accident occurred at the Cantara Loop, a tight curve in the train tracks where a Southern Pacific train also derailed in 1991. That incident resulted in thousands of gallons of herbicide spilling into the Sacramento River, killing marine life and sickening people. Another Union Pacific train derailed in the same spot last year.
opb.org
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
Your browser does not support the audio element. Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. “These fish right here give...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
Mount Shasta Herald
This e-storefront, Siskiyou Farm Co., will let shoppers buy eggs, meat cuts from farmers
Shopping for local products in Siskiyou County is starting to resemble a shopping experience on any number of e-commerce sites. “I always kind of describe it like, Etsy for Siskiyou farm and food,” remarked Niki Brown, program director for agriculture and innovation at Siskiyou Economic Development, describing the Siskiyou FarmCo. project, developed by Siskiyou County EDC as part of an effort to grow agriculture and food-based local businesses.
KDRV
Josephine County Sheriff's Office advises community of telephonic scams
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple reports of attempted telephonic scams. According to the Sheriff's Office, in the attempts, multiple people identified themselves as members of the Sheriff’s Office and demanded payment for missed jury duty. They then told locals to purchase a MoneyPak and meet at the Sheriff’s Office to make the payment.
Oregon Tech student athletes injured in car crash in Florida
Athletes on Oregon Technology Institute’s men’s cross-country team and one athlete from the women’s cross-country team were injured near Gainesville, Florida, Friday after their van got into a crash. At least one person was critically injured, and 10 people were taken to area hospitals after the accident,...
mybasin.com
KCSO Searching for Missing Chiloquin Man
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for a missing person out of Chiloquin, Oregon. Steven Kenneth Davis was last seen in December 2021 in Chiloquin and reported to have left with an unidentified individual in a vehicle that could not be described. Steven Davis is 39 years...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 18
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
kezi.com
Douglas County Sheriff speaks out about Measure 114
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the recent passage of gun control Measure 114, Sheriff John W. Hanlin of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the community that simultaneously expressed a strong dislike for the bill and a commitment to enforcing it. Measure 114 is a bill that...
Man Arrested In Klamath Falls After Short Standoff
On November 15, 2022, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and their Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. Alvin Ayers Jr. (40 years old) was arrested after a short standoff without further incident. His warrants are for two (2) felony counts for violation of release agreement, three (3) felony counts for failure to appear (FTA), three (3) misdemeanor counts for violation of release agreement, four (4) misdemeanor counts for FTA, one (1) misdemeanor charge for Assault in the 4th degree / Domestic Abuse, and one (1) misdemeanor charge for Harassment. Mr. Ayers was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and was held on all fourteen (14) charges.
KDRV
Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
