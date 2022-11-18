On November 15, 2022, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and their Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. Alvin Ayers Jr. (40 years old) was arrested after a short standoff without further incident. His warrants are for two (2) felony counts for violation of release agreement, three (3) felony counts for failure to appear (FTA), three (3) misdemeanor counts for violation of release agreement, four (4) misdemeanor counts for FTA, one (1) misdemeanor charge for Assault in the 4th degree / Domestic Abuse, and one (1) misdemeanor charge for Harassment. Mr. Ayers was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and was held on all fourteen (14) charges.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO