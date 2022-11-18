Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Related
SFGate
LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
SFGate
IUPUI 59, FRANKLIN 45
Percentages: FG .322, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Flatt 2-5, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3, Samples 1-3, Hendricks 0-1, J.Deere 0-1, Archey 0-2, King 0-2, Hoffman 0-3, Hudgins 0-3, Crowe 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hudgins). Turnovers: 13 (Flatt 4, Bostic 2, Crowe...
SFGate
L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92
Percentages: FG .390, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Vassell 3-4, Richardson 2-3, Dieng 1-3, Johnson 1-10, Barlow 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, T.Jones 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-3, Hall 0-3, Sochan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Vassell). Turnovers: 10 (T.Jones 3, Branham 2, Johnson 2,...
SFGate
TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
Denver 98, Dallas 97
Percentages: FG .474, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hyland 3-8, Braun 1-1, Cancar 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Reed 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-5, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Hyland, Nnaji, Porter Jr., Reed). Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Cancar 3, Brown 2, Porter...
Davis leads to Tigers’ in home opener win against VCU
MEMPHIS — The Memphis Tigers earned a 62-47 win over VCU Sunday afternoon at FedExForum behind season highs of 26 points and seven assists from Kendric Davis. It’s the fewest points allowed by the Tigers since holding Tulane to 46 on Feb. 21, 2021. Keonte Kennedy added nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, while DeAndre Williams just missed another double-double with eight points and […]
SFGate
Texas Tech 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (1-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.000, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Benedith 3-5, Wheaton 1-6, James 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Porter 0-4, Rice 0-1, Ivery 0-1, Ratcliff 0-1, Blanton 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Wren 1) Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 3, Wheaton 3, Rice 2, Wren...
SFGate
No. 2 Gonzaga 88, No. 4 Kentucky 72
GONZAGA (3-1) Timme 9-13 4-6 22, Watson 5-8 0-0 10, Bolton 8-14 4-4 24, Hickman 1-3 2-2 4, Strawther 5-10 7-7 20, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Sallis 2-3 0-0 4, Gregg 0-1 2-2 2, Reid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 19-21 88. Halftime_Gonzaga 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-25 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves...
SFGate
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
SFGate
Washington 56, Idaho St. 39
IDAHO ST. (1-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.000, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Boswell 2-5, Garnett 0-1, Spink 0-1, Burks 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Bello 3, Boswell 1, Bourne 1) Turnovers: 18 (Garnett 7, Murillo 2, Bourne 2, Burks 2, Boswell 1, Spink 1,...
SFGate
California 69, Saint Mary's (Cal) 66
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 43.6, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-10, .600 (T.Wedin 3-4, Mastora 2-3, Bamberger 1-1, Dalton 0-1, Hanafin 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Hanafin 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bamberger 4, Steele 4, Mastora 3, Rapp 2, Team 2, Dalton 1, Hanafin...
SFGate
Drake takes down Wyoming 61-56
CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 29 points in Drake's 61-56 win over Wyoming on Sunday night. DeVries was 10 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-0). Sardaar Calhoun scored nine points while shooting 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.
SFGate
No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56
OREGON (2-2) Guerrier 2-11 7-9 12, Bittle 3-6 0-2 7, Dante 6-8 4-4 16, Barthelemy 1-6 0-0 2, Richardson 5-9 2-2 13, Soares 2-8 0-0 4, Ware 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 19-49 15-20 56. Halftime_Houston 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Houston 11-22 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead...
SFGate
No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63
TEXAS (1-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-3, Holle 1-3, Mwenentanda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 3, Morris 1) Turnovers: 19 (Gonzales 5, Jones 3, Moore 3, Morris 3, Team 2, Faye 1, Gaston 1, Muhammad...
SFGate
No. 23 Michigan 69, Fairfield 53
FAIRFIELD (2-3) Cavanaugh 5-14 2-2 12, Hernangomez 0-3 2-2 2, Brown 3-7 1-3 7, Nicoletti Leite 3-7 2-4 10, Rubino 3-8 1-2 8, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Beach 1-2 0-0 3, Daleba 1-1 2-3 4, Eng 1-2 0-0 3, Tatarian 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-48 10-16 53. Michigan 18 16...
SFGate
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
SFGate
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
SFGate
Uijtendaal scores 30, Canisius defeats SUNY-Fredonia 98-52
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Siem Uijtendaal’s 30 points led Canisius over SUNY-Fredonia 98-52 on Sunday night. Uijtendaal had a big night from beyond the arc for the Golden Griffins (2-2), as he connected on 10 of his 13 3-point attempts. Tahj Staveskie scored 15 points and added four steals. Jamir Moultrie shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
Sacramento beats Detroit 137-129, runs win streak to 6 games
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six ga
Comments / 0