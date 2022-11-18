ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91

Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
SFGate

IUPUI 59, FRANKLIN 45

Percentages: FG .322, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Flatt 2-5, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3, Samples 1-3, Hendricks 0-1, J.Deere 0-1, Archey 0-2, King 0-2, Hoffman 0-3, Hudgins 0-3, Crowe 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hudgins). Turnovers: 13 (Flatt 4, Bostic 2, Crowe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SFGate

L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92

Percentages: FG .390, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Vassell 3-4, Richardson 2-3, Dieng 1-3, Johnson 1-10, Barlow 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, T.Jones 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-3, Hall 0-3, Sochan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Vassell). Turnovers: 10 (T.Jones 3, Branham 2, Johnson 2,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
BOSTON, MA
SFGate

Denver 98, Dallas 97

Percentages: FG .474, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hyland 3-8, Braun 1-1, Cancar 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Reed 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-5, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Hyland, Nnaji, Porter Jr., Reed). Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Cancar 3, Brown 2, Porter...
DALLAS, TX
WREG

Davis leads to Tigers’ in home opener win against VCU

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Tigers earned a 62-47 win over VCU Sunday afternoon at FedExForum behind season highs of 26 points and seven assists from Kendric Davis. It’s the fewest points allowed by the Tigers since holding Tulane to 46 on Feb. 21, 2021. Keonte Kennedy added nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, while DeAndre Williams just missed another double-double with eight points and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
SFGate

Texas Tech 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (1-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.000, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Benedith 3-5, Wheaton 1-6, James 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Porter 0-4, Rice 0-1, Ivery 0-1, Ratcliff 0-1, Blanton 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Wren 1) Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 3, Wheaton 3, Rice 2, Wren...
LAFAYETTE, LA
SFGate

No. 2 Gonzaga 88, No. 4 Kentucky 72

GONZAGA (3-1) Timme 9-13 4-6 22, Watson 5-8 0-0 10, Bolton 8-14 4-4 24, Hickman 1-3 2-2 4, Strawther 5-10 7-7 20, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Sallis 2-3 0-0 4, Gregg 0-1 2-2 2, Reid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 19-21 88. Halftime_Gonzaga 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-25 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves...
SPOKANE, WA
SFGate

MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SFGate

Washington 56, Idaho St. 39

IDAHO ST. (1-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.000, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Boswell 2-5, Garnett 0-1, Spink 0-1, Burks 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Bello 3, Boswell 1, Bourne 1) Turnovers: 18 (Garnett 7, Murillo 2, Bourne 2, Burks 2, Boswell 1, Spink 1,...
MOSCOW, ID
SFGate

California 69, Saint Mary's (Cal) 66

SAINT MARY'S (CAL) (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 43.6, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-10, .600 (T.Wedin 3-4, Mastora 2-3, Bamberger 1-1, Dalton 0-1, Hanafin 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Hanafin 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bamberger 4, Steele 4, Mastora 3, Rapp 2, Team 2, Dalton 1, Hanafin...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Drake takes down Wyoming 61-56

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 29 points in Drake's 61-56 win over Wyoming on Sunday night. DeVries was 10 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-0). Sardaar Calhoun scored nine points while shooting 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.
LARAMIE, WY
SFGate

No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56

OREGON (2-2) Guerrier 2-11 7-9 12, Bittle 3-6 0-2 7, Dante 6-8 4-4 16, Barthelemy 1-6 0-0 2, Richardson 5-9 2-2 13, Soares 2-8 0-0 4, Ware 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 19-49 15-20 56. Halftime_Houston 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Houston 11-22 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead...
HOUSTON, TX
SFGate

No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63

TEXAS (1-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-3, Holle 1-3, Mwenentanda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 3, Morris 1) Turnovers: 19 (Gonzales 5, Jones 3, Moore 3, Morris 3, Team 2, Faye 1, Gaston 1, Muhammad...
TEXARKANA, TX
SFGate

No. 23 Michigan 69, Fairfield 53

FAIRFIELD (2-3) Cavanaugh 5-14 2-2 12, Hernangomez 0-3 2-2 2, Brown 3-7 1-3 7, Nicoletti Leite 3-7 2-4 10, Rubino 3-8 1-2 8, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Beach 1-2 0-0 3, Daleba 1-1 2-3 4, Eng 1-2 0-0 3, Tatarian 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-48 10-16 53. Michigan 18 16...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
TUCSON, AZ
SFGate

Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
DAVIS, CA
SFGate

Uijtendaal scores 30, Canisius defeats SUNY-Fredonia 98-52

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Siem Uijtendaal’s 30 points led Canisius over SUNY-Fredonia 98-52 on Sunday night. Uijtendaal had a big night from beyond the arc for the Golden Griffins (2-2), as he connected on 10 of his 13 3-point attempts. Tahj Staveskie scored 15 points and added four steals. Jamir Moultrie shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
