Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
‘Elon,’ ‘Kanye’ among baby names quickly falling in popularity on baby site, 2022 data suggests
(NEXSTAR) – Despite his own plethora of children, Elon Musk may actually be contributing to a decrease in future “Elons,” according to a website specializing in baby names. BabyCenter, an online resource for new or expectant parents, has released its findings on the baby-naming trends of 2022...
Bob Iger Returns as Hero in Waiting to Save a Battered Disney
While top executives Dana Walden and Craig Erwich were expecting to spend their Sunday evening enjoying the AMAs followed by the Elton John farewell concert at Dodger Stadium, the stunning news that Bob Iger was returning as CEO of Disney while Bob Chapek was out shot through Hollywood like a thunderbolt (both Walden and Erwich tellingly disappeared from the AMAs just before a company-wide email went out to Disney employees). Insiders say few even at the highest levels knew the announcement was coming. It was an ultimate triumph for Iger, though of course he inherits the same vexing problems plaguing...
Bob Iger named Disney CEO in shocking development
In a move that shocked Hollywood, Bob Iger, one of the most notable CEOs in the history of the Walt Disney company, is returning to once again run the media empire.
Comments / 0