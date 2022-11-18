Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more
It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
Yankees re-sign veteran shortstop | What it means
To little surprise around the Yankees, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t released by Friday’s non-tender deadline. Instead, the Yankees and Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023. The mark was just under the $6.5 million that MLB Trade Rumors had projected for the 27-year-old. Of...
Could Yankees steal Red Sox’ most important free agent target?
Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts in pinstripes with the New York Yankees?. Unfortunately, either nightmare scenario could become a reality now that the Boston Red Sox have let Bogaerts reach free agency. This week, MLB insider Jon Heyman...
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner
The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox may see a familiar face when the Houston Astros come to town Aug. 28 in a revenge series.
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith generating interest
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith may not be out of a job for long. Smith had been one of the more interesting players to be non-tendered on Friday, a move that would have been inconceivable two years ago. Teams were ready to pounce just in case this happened as Mike Puma from the New York Post reported that the Rays and Royals are amongst the teams interested in his services.
Yardbarker
New York Mets' Mark Canha: "Selfishly, I Would Like Brandon Nimmo Back"
New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha doesn't want his teammate Brandon Nimmo to leave the club via free agency. After spending his first seven big league seasons in the Big Apple, Nimmo is a free agent, free to sign with any team he chooses. The Mets extended a $19.65 million qualifying offer to Nimmo, but he declined it, opting to test the open market.
Wan’Dale Robinson’s injury could ignite Odell Beckham’s return to the New York Giants
Sunday’s 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions was by far the worst day of the Brian Daboll era with the
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0