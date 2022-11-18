Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back on skates
Wilson (knee) has resumed skating, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson hasn't skated at practice yet, but he has been skating with the also injured Nicklas Backstrom (hip). Wilson had offseason ACL surgery in late May and the timetable for his recovery was estimated at 6-8 months. He had 24 goals and 52 points with 240 hits and 151 shots on goal in 2021-22. The 28-year-old is not close to returning at this time.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
Sacramento beats Detroit 137-129, runs win streak to 6 games
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six ga
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Nick Muse: Signs with active roster
Muse signed a contract with the Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings needed a third tight end and did have an empty roster spot. Muse has been active for the three games this season, but he's played a total of two offensive snaps and 20 total during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 20 points Friday
Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York. Thompson scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. Outside the top 200 in standard leagues, a case can be made outlining the stance that he could be viewed as a streaming option only. However, given the proven track record, managers should continue to hold, at least for another few weeks, to see if he can build off what was an encouraging performance Friday.
CBS Sports
Evee scores 31, Rice downs Western Michigan 96-88
HOUSTON (AP) Travis Evee scored 31 points as Rice beat Western Michigan 96-88 on Saturday night. Evee also had six assists for the Owls (3-2). Quincy Olivari shot 6 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Max Fiedler finished 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.
CBS Sports
Jaylen Brown clarifies tweet on Black Hebrew Israelites outside Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving's return
Outside of Barclays Center on Sunday, hours before the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in support of Kyrie Irving, who is returning from a suspension. Irving was suspended on Nov. 4, a week after he'd publicized an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state that he doesn't hold antisemitic beliefs.
CBS Sports
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Elevated to active roster
The Giants elevated Cager from their practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Lions. Cager will be active for a third straight game. The undrafted tight end caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown across 44 offensive snaps in Week 10. It appears Cager has jumped ahead of Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart during Daniel Bellinger's (eye) absence, but his fantasy potential is likely still dependent on finding the end zone.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: In line to sit Sunday
Nuggets head coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject following Friday's 127-99 loss to Dallas. Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety...
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
Davis leads to Tigers’ in home opener win against VCU
MEMPHIS — The Memphis Tigers earned a 62-47 win over VCU Sunday afternoon at FedExForum behind season highs of 26 points and seven assists from Kendric Davis. It’s the fewest points allowed by the Tigers since holding Tulane to 46 on Feb. 21, 2021. Keonte Kennedy added nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, while DeAndre Williams just missed another double-double with eight points and […]
Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3
CHICAGO — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. S
Comments / 0