ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

‘#RIPTwitter’ trends as users await site’s potential collapse

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wy3cr_0jF7ywNL00

(NEXSTAR) — After reports of mass resignations at Twitter on Thursday evening, users of the social media site eulogized the application — sending hashtags like #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter to the top of Twitter’s What’s Happening section.

The tweet floodgates opened as a deadline set by Twitter owner Elon Musk expired. As the New York Times reports, on Wednesday, Twitter employees were given until 5 p.m. ET Thursday to decide to commit to the company and continue their employment in building “Twitter 2.0.”

Live Nation CEO, largest shareholder defend company after Taylor Swift ticket chaos

The email, obtained by NY, was titled “A Fork in the Road,” and as of the deadline Thursday, hundreds of employees chose to leave the company, which has faced critical difficulties since Tesla CEO Musk, 51, took control in late October. The email promised further “long hours at high intensity” for those who remained.

The resignations leave the operability of Twitter in serious jeopardy, the Washington Post explained Thursday. Even before Thursday’s exodus, Musk had already triggered thousands of layoffs. Some operational divisions had already been reduced to single digits — for a website which hosted about 238 million daily active users, according to the company in October.

“I thought my soul was already fully crushed after the last two weeks. I was so wrong. Today has been rough,” one former Twitter employee tweeted Thursday. “There will never be a better culture than what we had. We know it. Every other tech company knows it. #LoveWhereYouWorked.”

Many non-affiliated users reminisced about their favorite moments on the site, like certain memes and trends. Others, meanwhile, lamented the cultural impact of certain minority communities on the site, like segments known as “ Black Twitter ” and “Gay Twitter.”

LGBTQ voters overwhelmingly voted for Democrats, says Human Rights Campaign

“Twitter has given me access to people, experts, data and opinions that have made me more reflective, smarter, radicalized and a better human being and teacher. I’ve met people who are my friends. [There will] never be a space like Black Twitter. Single fist raised. It’s been real,” tweeted one user.

Twitter currently has no communications department to contact for comment. As of Thursday evening, Musk himself had not specifically addressed the resignations, tweeting only at 7:25 p.m., “How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one.”

The company’s offices are set to be closed through Monday for all employees, Reuters and other outlets report.

Twitter was founded in 2006 in San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
WGN News

Musk to restore Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the […]
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Musk shares new ‘hate tweet’ rules

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says “hate tweets” will be demonetized on the platform, but users will still be able to find them if they want. Meanwhile, a new poll found more than half of Americans said they wouldn’t buy items from advertisers that promote them on platforms with hate speech.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Sends ‘Dire’ 2:30 A.M. Email to Remaining Twitter Staff

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday ended the company’s work-from-anywhere policy in his first email to staff, saying any exceptions to the ban would have to be personally approved by him. He told workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs at the company that they should prepare themselves for “difficult times ahead” and said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about how economic trends are set to hit a company like Twitter, which depends on advertising revenues. All employees will now be expected to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week effective immediately. “The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Musk wrote in the email, adding that he wants subscriptions to ultimately account for half of Twitter’s revenue.
AOL Corp

How Elon Musk came to own Twitter: A timeline of the Tesla CEO's takeover

The $44 billion takeover of Twitter by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has created a series of chaotic events for the social media platform. Musk first expressed interest in acquiring the company in January 2022, citing a desire to restore free speech. Since then, the company has had a volatile...
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
81K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy