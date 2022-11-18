ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Post Register

Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City

DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City. Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett.
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

Allen, Williams in the lineup for Chargers against Chiefs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has his top receivers back for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are active for the Sunday night game. Both have missed the past two games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Cousins, Vikings' offense succumb to Cowboys' pressure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lined up on the edge on Minnesota's first pass play, Micah Parsons worked around Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw and pursued quarterback Kirk Cousins from his blind side. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker swatted the ball away from Cousins for a strip-sack. It was the start of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Chargers' Mike Williams injures ankle again vs. Chiefs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams' return to the Los Angeles Chargers' lineup ended up being brief. The sixth-year receiver reinjured his right ankle during the first quarter of Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Late turnovers help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were struggling to reach the end zone — until Baltimore's takeaway-happy defense made that task a good bit easier. Marcus Peters forced a fumble in the fourth quarter — the first of three Carolina turnovers in the final 8:14 — and Jackson took advantage of the short field, scoring on a 1-yard run that helped Baltimore hold off the Panthers 13-3 on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Post Register

Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While the Detroit Lions are starting to find their way under second-year coach Dan Campbell, the New York Giants looked lost for the first time this season under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Lions stunned...
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Jones returns punt for TD to give Pats 10-3 win over Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots stunned the New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday. The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke...
NEW YORK STATE
Post Register

Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10

HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz. Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an...
HOUSTON, TX
Post Register

Tarasov turns back 47 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 Sunday night, sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Post Register

Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

DALLAS (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone was looking for any kind of help on a two-game swing through Dallas with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two other starters missing. He probably didn't expect it to come from the replay center in New Jersey while the Nuggets were sitting in the locker room at halftime Sunday night.
DENVER, CO

