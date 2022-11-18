Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Related
Post Register
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City. Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
Post Register
Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes
DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett.
Post Register
New coach Saturday can't solve familiar problems for Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday's hiring as interim coach re-energized the Indianapolis Colts — for a week. On Sunday, the old problems resurfaced.
Post Register
Allen, Williams in the lineup for Chargers against Chiefs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has his top receivers back for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are active for the Sunday night game. Both have missed the past two games.
Post Register
Cousins, Vikings' offense succumb to Cowboys' pressure
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lined up on the edge on Minnesota's first pass play, Micah Parsons worked around Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw and pursued quarterback Kirk Cousins from his blind side. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker swatted the ball away from Cousins for a strip-sack. It was the start of...
Post Register
Hackett hands off play-calling duties, Broncos still sputter
DENVER (AP) — To spark a sputtering offense, first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett took himself out of the play-calling role. His handoff, though, didn't gain much ground. Same as all season.
Post Register
Chargers' Mike Williams injures ankle again vs. Chiefs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams' return to the Los Angeles Chargers' lineup ended up being brief. The sixth-year receiver reinjured his right ankle during the first quarter of Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Post Register
Late turnovers help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were struggling to reach the end zone — until Baltimore's takeaway-happy defense made that task a good bit easier. Marcus Peters forced a fumble in the fourth quarter — the first of three Carolina turnovers in the final 8:14 — and Jackson took advantage of the short field, scoring on a 1-yard run that helped Baltimore hold off the Panthers 13-3 on Sunday.
Post Register
Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While the Detroit Lions are starting to find their way under second-year coach Dan Campbell, the New York Giants looked lost for the first time this season under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Lions stunned...
Post Register
Steelers offense hurt by second-half struggles in loss
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense found the production they needed for one half against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then came the second half.
Post Register
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
Post Register
Jones returns punt for TD to give Pats 10-3 win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots stunned the New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday. The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke...
Snowfall eases in western New York after historic storm
Western New York state is digging out from under piles of snow at the start of the holiday week, after a historic snowstorm slammed the area over the weekend, notching a spot in the record books for Buffalo and surrounding areas.
Post Register
Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10
HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz. Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an...
Post Register
Tarasov turns back 47 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 Sunday night, sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal,...
Post Register
Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97
DALLAS (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone was looking for any kind of help on a two-game swing through Dallas with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two other starters missing. He probably didn't expect it to come from the replay center in New Jersey while the Nuggets were sitting in the locker room at halftime Sunday night.
Post Register
Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3
CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending.
Comments / 0