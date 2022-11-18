BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were struggling to reach the end zone — until Baltimore's takeaway-happy defense made that task a good bit easier. Marcus Peters forced a fumble in the fourth quarter — the first of three Carolina turnovers in the final 8:14 — and Jackson took advantage of the short field, scoring on a 1-yard run that helped Baltimore hold off the Panthers 13-3 on Sunday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO