Ian Grum Hits 1:38 200 Back; Jake Magahey, Josh Liendo Win Again at Georgia Invite. During the final night of the Georgia Invitational, Ian Grum of the Bulldogs swam the fastest time in the nation so far this season in the men’s 200 backstroke while his teammate Jake Magahey won his third freestyle event of the weekend. Meanwhile, the Florida women and men showed off their sprint depth as Josh Liendo concluded the first half of his first season of college swimming in fine fashion.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO