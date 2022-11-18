ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Ian Grum Hits 1:38 200 Back; Jake Magahey, Josh Liendo Win Again at Georgia Invite

Ian Grum Hits 1:38 200 Back; Jake Magahey, Josh Liendo Win Again at Georgia Invite. During the final night of the Georgia Invitational, Ian Grum of the Bulldogs swam the fastest time in the nation so far this season in the men’s 200 backstroke while his teammate Jake Magahey won his third freestyle event of the weekend. Meanwhile, the Florida women and men showed off their sprint depth as Josh Liendo concluded the first half of his first season of college swimming in fine fashion.
Reid Mikuta, Florida Men’s 200 Medley Relay Highlight Night Two at Georgia Invitational

Reid Mikuta, Florida Men’s 200 Medley Relay Highlight Night Two at Georgia Invitational. At the University of Georgia’s midseason invitational, the visiting Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers have provided most of the standout moments, and on night two in Athens, Reid Mikuta swam the nation’s top time in the men’s 100 breaststroke while the Florida men’s 200 medley relay, last year’s national champions, also blasted a time quicker than any other around the United States.
