Bellingham, WA

Chaminade women’s volleyball stuns top seed, advances in NCAA D-II Tournament

By Rob DeMello
 3 days ago
The Chaminade womenâ€™s volleyball team is moving on in the NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament.

The eight seeded Silverswords knocked off the west regionâ€™s top seed, Alaska-Anchorage in five sets on Thursday in Bellingham, Washington.

25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12 were the final numbers as the Pacific West Conference champions needed to take the final two sets to keep their season alive.

Senior setter, PacWest Player of the Year, Alexia Byrnes had 29 assists with 15 digs, while Sasha Colombo posted 20 kills.

The Silverswords now advance to face Cal Poly Pomona on Friday at 3:00pm HST. The match will be streamed via NCAA.com.

For a look at the complete NCAA D-II womenâ€™s volleyball bracket, click here.

https://www.ncaa.com/brackets/volleyball-women/d2/2022

Chaminade women's volleyball's historic run ends in Sweet 16

BELLINGHAM, Wash.– The Chaminade women's volleyball team saw their magical and improbable run in the NCAA West Regional come to an end Saturday, dropping a 29-27, 25-22, 25-14, decision to Cal State Los Angeles in the NCAA West Regional championship at WECU Court at Carver Gymnasium. Brooklen Pe'a put down 10 kills in her final […]
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

