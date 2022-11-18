ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Garbage Collection and Closures for the Week of November 21, 2022

Joliet garbage, recycling, and yard waste pick up will be one day late on Thursday and Friday during the week of November 21, 2022, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with Monday through Wednesday pick up are not affected by this change. Regular garbage collection will resume the week of November 28.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Gun rights group files restraining order against city of Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A hearing will be held Monday after a gun rights group filed a temporary restraining order against the city of Naperville. The National Association of Gun Rights is attempting to overturn the city’s gun ordinance banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles arguing it would put a local gun store owner out of […]
NAPERVILLE, IL
wmay.com

High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest

(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
wglc.net

Mendota schools to consider solar proposal

MENDOTA – The three school buildings that make up District 289 in Mendota could see solar panels on their roofs in the coming months. The Board of Education has been presented with a proposal that would save the district money on utilities, producing over 90% of their electrical needs. State and Federal grants would pay for about 85% of the $2.1 million cost. The district would be responsible for the estimated remaining $300,000. In a statement released by Superintendent K. Bradley Cox, the potential savings could be from upwards of $1.2 million over the 20 to 30 year life of the solar installation.
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police officers recognized by Illinois House for rescue

Two Oswego police officers were recognized in the Illinois House earlier this week for their quick reaction to a vehicle crash back in June. A resolution introduced by Plainfield State Rep. Mark Batinick honors Officers Rebecca Hayes and Chad Vargas who were able to rescue someone from a burning car after it had crashed into a dump truck. Officer Hayes was able to get the driver out of the vehicle while Officer Vargas put out the fire.
OSWEGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police

A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
STREATOR, IL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL

Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers’ Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived...
PLAINFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday

It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
HENNEPIN, IL
wglc.net

Weekend closure set for Dimmick Township bridge

PERU – A bridge on North 35th Road in Dimmick Township will be closed for repairs beginning today. The LaSalle County Highway Department announced that the bridge located between Illinois Route 251 and East 1st Road. Construction is expected to be completed by Tuesday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
COOK COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora

Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
AURORA, IL
newschannel20.com

Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy