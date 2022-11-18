Read full article on original website
959theriver.com
Garbage Collection and Closures for the Week of November 21, 2022
Joliet garbage, recycling, and yard waste pick up will be one day late on Thursday and Friday during the week of November 21, 2022, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with Monday through Wednesday pick up are not affected by this change. Regular garbage collection will resume the week of November 28.
Illinois father dies after collecting donations for daughter’s Girl Scout troop
NEW LENOX, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois father died after he fell out of a car while collecting donations with his daughter for her Girl Scouts troop. The family was driving around a New Lenox neighborhood on November 6 when Aaron LaMore fell from the open hatchback he was riding in with his daughter. The […]
Kitchen fire leaves three DeKalb residents without a home
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A cooking accident is being blamed for a house fire in DeKalb Saturday night. Firefighters responded to an apartment on W. Taylor Street around 6:15 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke inside the unit and a fire in the kitchen. While they were able to put the blaze out quickly, the apartment […]
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in suburbs • Experian to pay millions in settlement • Cook Co. property taxes spike
CHICAGO - A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lottery ticket was sold in Joliet, Chicago saw its first measurable snow fall this week, and Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach where more than 735,000 Illinois residents were affected. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Gun rights group files restraining order against city of Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A hearing will be held Monday after a gun rights group filed a temporary restraining order against the city of Naperville. The National Association of Gun Rights is attempting to overturn the city’s gun ordinance banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles arguing it would put a local gun store owner out of […]
wmay.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
wglc.net
Mendota schools to consider solar proposal
MENDOTA – The three school buildings that make up District 289 in Mendota could see solar panels on their roofs in the coming months. The Board of Education has been presented with a proposal that would save the district money on utilities, producing over 90% of their electrical needs. State and Federal grants would pay for about 85% of the $2.1 million cost. The district would be responsible for the estimated remaining $300,000. In a statement released by Superintendent K. Bradley Cox, the potential savings could be from upwards of $1.2 million over the 20 to 30 year life of the solar installation.
wglc.net
LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office provides children’s winter gear to those in need
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office says they have children’s hats, gloves and scarves available to anyone who needs them. To pick up an article of outerwear for your child, just visit the sheriff’s facility at 707 Etna Road in Ottawa.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police officers recognized by Illinois House for rescue
Two Oswego police officers were recognized in the Illinois House earlier this week for their quick reaction to a vehicle crash back in June. A resolution introduced by Plainfield State Rep. Mark Batinick honors Officers Rebecca Hayes and Chad Vargas who were able to rescue someone from a burning car after it had crashed into a dump truck. Officer Hayes was able to get the driver out of the vehicle while Officer Vargas put out the fire.
starvedrock.media
Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police
A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL
Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers’ Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived...
starvedrock.media
Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday
It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
Lockdowns and transfers have disrupted college classes for students at this Illinois prison
When Devon Terrell first came to Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet in 2008 to serve a life sentence, he was told that college classes were out of reach for him. “The rationale was, if I was to never get out of prison, what was the use of educating me?” he said through the prison’s email system.
wglc.net
Weekend closure set for Dimmick Township bridge
PERU – A bridge on North 35th Road in Dimmick Township will be closed for repairs beginning today. The LaSalle County Highway Department announced that the bridge located between Illinois Route 251 and East 1st Road. Construction is expected to be completed by Tuesday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
959theriver.com
NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora
Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
newschannel20.com
Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
Is Timmothy Pitzen Alive? Documentary Unearths New Details in Missing Aurora Boy Mystery
"What Happened to Timmothy Pitzen," the hour-long documentary, airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and on NBC Chicago digital platforms. Watch NBC 5 Investigates Rob Stafford's exclusive interview with Timmothy's father at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on NBC 5. Timmothy Pitzen was 6 years...
nrgmediadixon.com
Because of High Covid Transmission Levels in Lee and Ogle Counties, KSB Adjusts Masking Requirements
Based on recommendations from the CDC, KSB Hospital and their clinics have been adjusting the masking requirements determined by COVID-19 county transmission levels. Since transmission levels have moved to HIGH IN BOTH LEE AND OGLE COUNTIES, masks are REQUIRED for patients, visitors, and employees inside any of the KSB facilities.
