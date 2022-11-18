MENDOTA – The three school buildings that make up District 289 in Mendota could see solar panels on their roofs in the coming months. The Board of Education has been presented with a proposal that would save the district money on utilities, producing over 90% of their electrical needs. State and Federal grants would pay for about 85% of the $2.1 million cost. The district would be responsible for the estimated remaining $300,000. In a statement released by Superintendent K. Bradley Cox, the potential savings could be from upwards of $1.2 million over the 20 to 30 year life of the solar installation.

