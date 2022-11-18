Authorities say four recruits remain in critical condition while a fifth is believed to be in grave condition after a Honda CRV hit a group of runners near a sheriff's training academy in the Whittier area earlier in the week. The crash Thursday left 25 recruits injured. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. As of Sunday, authorities said all but five were released from the hospital. "At this time, four recruits from Sheriff's Academy Class # 464 still remain in critical condition and the rest have been released from the hospital who suffered non-life-threatening injuries," authorities said in...

WHITTIER, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO