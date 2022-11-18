Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Singing Seniors to perform at Armstrong Browning Library
There will be a Medicare enrollment education meeting form 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road. Medicare open enrollment is underway through Dec. 7. Tuesday’s meeting is for new enrollees to the federal program, or people who will soon be eligible, and will cover Medicare, Social Security and supplemental insurance. There will be no sales pitches, only information about the programs. Light refreshments will be served.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: The gift of giving brings good cheer
The holiday season is a mixed bag of feelings for a lot of people. Happy times and traditions can be tempered by financial worries, the loss of loved ones, and other troubles. But this time of year brings out the goodness in most people, and if you’re looking for a way to make Christmas brighter for struggling families, you can do some good on December 3 at the 6th Annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament at Lake Waco.
WacoTrib.com
28 families get new members at McLennan County Adoption Day
When Mark and Liberty Adair gave birth to their third child 19 years ago, they thought their journey raising kids would draw to a close as she grew up. Little did they know they would become new parents again, adopting three babies to their family after 30 years of marriage.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West to open for holiday season Wednesday
The Lights of West Christmas light park, 2818 Wiggins Road, will open for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Trailer ride prices are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Vehicles with up to 8 passengers can drive through the trail for $35, and vehicles with 9-15 passengers for $55. Santa will be available Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16-24 for $10 for one photo and $5 for each additional pose, per group. Military, first responders, and senior citizens receive a $10 discount on Monday nights throughout the season.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
Tennyson school contract going to Frisco firm rankles Waco competitor
A divided Waco Independent School District board voted Thursday to approve Frisco-based CORE Construction to build the new Tennyson Middle School, over protests about a perceived snub of local builders. Trustees voted 4-3 to approve CORE for the $67 million school construction contract on the recommendation of Waco ISD administrators,...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Elections officials did superb job; register now for next election
I write to propose a “vote of thanks” to Jared Goldsmith and all the members of his team at the McLennan County Elections ffice for a superb job running the fall elections. They not only performed all duties in a thoroughly professional manner, but even bent over backward...
WacoTrib.com
Waco fruitcake sale gets ready for the Christmas and holiday season
Waco's annual fruitcake sale, held by the First United Methodist Church Men’s Prayer Group, begins Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in a vintage Airstream trailer located at Lake Air and Cobbs drives. The sale, which includes pecans by the pound and Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes, continues through Dec. 24 or until all the fruitcakes are sold. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, except for Wednesdays and Sundays.
WacoTrib.com
Church Under the Bridge moves back home under I-35 overpass
Robert Brown has been attending Church Under the Bridge for the last 30 years, and even though services under the Interstate 35 underpass at Fourth and Fifth streets weren’t perfect, he preferred it to other churches in Waco hands-down. Before the reconstruction of I-35, rain poured through the gap...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 13 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 17-18, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Moody - $699,000
Home sweet home, this stunning custom-built farmhouse on over 11 acres in Moody, TX, is sure to impress! As you enter the gorgeous home, you will find an incredible vaulted ceiling adorned with beautiful wood beams and a floor to ceiling wood cased fireplace, making a true statement as the partition between the living and dining spaces. Just off the entry sits the first bedroom. Opposite that, you will find two additional rooms that jack and jill to the second full bath. The bath also has direct access to the living room, making it ideal for all guests. The ample dining space is open to the beautiful kitchen featuring a massive island, stainless steel appliances, and a wall full of windows overlooking the fantastic property. While highlighting this fabulous kitchen, we must acknowledge this show-stopping pantry. With space for a second refrigerator and two rows of lower cabinets, you will have plenty of room for all your kitchen gadgets and pantry staples! The entrance to the home from the garage is through the mud room, featuring a half bath, dog (or kid) washing station, and laundry room. Opposite the dining space is the spacious primary bedroom and bath. You'll never want to leave the large bedroom and the en suite bath with dual vanities, a large walk-in shower, and a gorgeous vanity. We have yet to make it outside to the stunning covered patio leading to the pool and deck. Don't miss the 30'x50' shop with three doors, an excellent workbench, and is fully insulated. This working farm on 11.69 acres is home to goats, donkeys, and the sweetest pups! https://youtu.be/m5xV2D8BcS4.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Baylor seniors devastated by loss
A whopping 25 Baylor seniors were honored before their final game at McLane Stadium on Saturday in fourth-ranked TCU’s 29-28 victory, including notable players like linebacker Dillon Doyle, receiver Gavin Holmes, tight end Ben Sims, running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and kicker John Mayers. Fourth-year junior noseguard...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Maryland's Diamond outshines Baylor as Terps snag 73-68 road win
Even when Baylor eventually started to sparkle, it couldn’t outshine Diamond. That would be Diamond Miller, the Maryland senior who absolutely dazzled on her way to a career-high 32 points. Miller’s big-time effort propelled the No. 19 Terrapins to a gritty 73-68 road win over No. 17 Baylor on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Emotional Virginia hands No. 5 Baylor its first loss, 86-79
LAS VEGAS — No. 5 Baylor entered the Continental Tire Main Event to see how it stacks up against Top 25 competition. The Bears witnessed an eyeful of 3-pointers by No. 16 Virginia on Friday night. The Cavaliers buried eight of 12 3-pointers in the second half as they...
WacoTrib.com
Cryer buries 28 as No. 5 Bears overtake No. 8 UCLA, 80-75
LAS VEGAS — Baylor coach Scott Drew didn’t think it was any kind of gamble to fly to Las Vegas for a tournament with four Top 25 teams in the Continental Tire Main Event. Win or lose, the No. 5 Bears would play some top-notch competition that would help build their resume and show their strengths and weaknesses.
WacoTrib.com
West picks up some payback in climbing over Mt. Vernon, 27-14
FORNEY — The West Trojans finally completed the climb over Mount Vernon. Behind another strong defensive performance, the Trojans grabbed the win, 27-14, over the Tigers in the Class 3A Division I area round of playoffs Friday night in Forney. Mt. Vernon had ended West’s season in the playoffs...
