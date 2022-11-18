Home sweet home, this stunning custom-built farmhouse on over 11 acres in Moody, TX, is sure to impress! As you enter the gorgeous home, you will find an incredible vaulted ceiling adorned with beautiful wood beams and a floor to ceiling wood cased fireplace, making a true statement as the partition between the living and dining spaces. Just off the entry sits the first bedroom. Opposite that, you will find two additional rooms that jack and jill to the second full bath. The bath also has direct access to the living room, making it ideal for all guests. The ample dining space is open to the beautiful kitchen featuring a massive island, stainless steel appliances, and a wall full of windows overlooking the fantastic property. While highlighting this fabulous kitchen, we must acknowledge this show-stopping pantry. With space for a second refrigerator and two rows of lower cabinets, you will have plenty of room for all your kitchen gadgets and pantry staples! The entrance to the home from the garage is through the mud room, featuring a half bath, dog (or kid) washing station, and laundry room. Opposite the dining space is the spacious primary bedroom and bath. You'll never want to leave the large bedroom and the en suite bath with dual vanities, a large walk-in shower, and a gorgeous vanity. We have yet to make it outside to the stunning covered patio leading to the pool and deck. Don't miss the 30'x50' shop with three doors, an excellent workbench, and is fully insulated. This working farm on 11.69 acres is home to goats, donkeys, and the sweetest pups! https://youtu.be/m5xV2D8BcS4.

