Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
UConn associate coach Dailey OK after leaving on stretcher
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey gave her team a scare when she fainted Sunday before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said after the game that Dailey is OK and “there's...
Post Register
Siegrist dominates, Villanova rallies past Temple 74-71
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 41 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and No. 24 Villanova rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Temple 74-71 on Sunday. The Wildcats (4-0) trailed 57-49 after three quarters, then held Temple without a point until 4:19 remained in the game. The...
Comments / 0