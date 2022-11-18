ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Fontana Herald News

Fontana Rotary Club contributes Thanksgiving dinners

The Fontana Rotary Club helped make Thanksgiving a good day for local residents in need. David Dragnich, the president of the club, presented a check to CityLink to help pay for Thanksgiving dinners. “The purpose of Rotary is service to others. We do that locally by working with other service...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fun Holiday Experiences to Put on Your List

(StatePoint) When the air starts to cool and the lights start popping up around town, then you know the holiday season has arrived. So put on your winter clothes and head out to celebrate the season properly. California is brimming with bright holiday spots to enjoy as a couple or...
BUENA PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Tow truck crashes into power pole in Fontana

A tow truck crashed into a power pole in Fontana on Nov. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 8:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a non-injury single-vehicle traffic collision at Oleander and Baseline avenues. Officers conducted an investigation and ended up arresting the driver on a DUI...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Motorcyclist who allegedly committed burglary is arrested after leading police on chase in Fontana

A motorcyclist who allegedly committed a burglary was arrested after leading police on a chase in the southern area of Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 22 at about 12:08 a.m., an officer saw a man who was riding a motorcycle while not wearing a helmet in the area of Sierra and Jurupa avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA

