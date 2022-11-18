Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
VVTA joins app-based ridesharing market with pilot Micro-Link serviceThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation AuthorityThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Rotary Club contributes Thanksgiving dinners
The Fontana Rotary Club helped make Thanksgiving a good day for local residents in need. David Dragnich, the president of the club, presented a check to CityLink to help pay for Thanksgiving dinners. “The purpose of Rotary is service to others. We do that locally by working with other service...
Fontana Herald News
ShelterLogic Group offers Fontana area residents unique opportunity to save for the holidays
ShelterLogic Group, a global leader and innovator of outdoor shade, shelter, and lifestyle products, is using its Fontana warehouse location to offer area residents the opportunity to save up to $500 with every order by utilizing the pickup option for the first time ever. Until Saturday, Nov. 26, customers who...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Officers Association teams up with Working Dogs for Warriors for food basket giveaway
The Fontana Police Officers Association (POA) partnered with Working Dogs for Warriors in their Thanksgiving food basket giveaway on Nov. 22. The Fontana POA donated 50 bags of pasta, 50 packages of butter, and 50 blocks of cheese. The POA is the professional association composed of all the corporals, detectives,...
Fontana Herald News
Fun Holiday Experiences to Put on Your List
(StatePoint) When the air starts to cool and the lights start popping up around town, then you know the holiday season has arrived. So put on your winter clothes and head out to celebrate the season properly. California is brimming with bright holiday spots to enjoy as a couple or...
Fontana Herald News
One person is arrested and 14 citations are issued during DUI saturation patrols in Fontana
One person was arrested on a DUI (drug) charge on Nov. 19 in Fontana as a result of DUI saturation patrols conducted in lieu of a scheduled DUI checkpoint, the Fontana Police Department said. Fourteen additional citations were issued that night, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. The DUI checkpoint...
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
Fontana Herald News
Tow truck crashes into power pole in Fontana
A tow truck crashed into a power pole in Fontana on Nov. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 8:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a non-injury single-vehicle traffic collision at Oleander and Baseline avenues. Officers conducted an investigation and ended up arresting the driver on a DUI...
Fontana Herald News
Motorcyclist who allegedly committed burglary is arrested after leading police on chase in Fontana
A motorcyclist who allegedly committed a burglary was arrested after leading police on a chase in the southern area of Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 22 at about 12:08 a.m., an officer saw a man who was riding a motorcycle while not wearing a helmet in the area of Sierra and Jurupa avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
