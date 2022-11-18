ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
southtexascommunitynews.com

Replacement of Two Local Bridges

CORPUS CHRIST (News Release) -The Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the City and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for the replacement of two City bridges. The Yorktown Road Bridge and Ocean Drive Bridge at Cayo Del Oso off Yorktown were selected under the Highway Bridge Replacement...
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
KIII 3News

Woman killed in car crash off SPID Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead following a car crash late Thursday night on South Padre Island Drive. The 37-year-old was driving a vehicle that flipped and then hit a metal light pole. The woman was headed westbound on Highway 358 off Kostoryz Road, when for an unknown reason, swerved onto the access road.
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
KIII 3News

'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

