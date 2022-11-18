Read full article on original website
Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
Replacement of Two Local Bridges
CORPUS CHRIST (News Release) -The Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the City and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for the replacement of two City bridges. The Yorktown Road Bridge and Ocean Drive Bridge at Cayo Del Oso off Yorktown were selected under the Highway Bridge Replacement...
Yorktown, Ocean Dr. bridges over Oso Bay to be replaced
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi bridges will be replaced in the coming years after Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation. The Yorktown and Ocean Drive bridges at the Oso Bay were selected to be replaced under the...
18-wheeler rollover causes traffic delay, CCPD still investigating cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18-wheeler caused major traffic delays Wednesday afternoon after the truck rolled over on the Highway 358 flyover by Leopard Street. The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Crews spent hours working on clearing out the area. CCPD told 3NEWS that there is still no...
City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
CCPD: 18-wheeler crash on NPID and Hwy-37 to cause 3-4 hour traffic delay
The CCPD sent out an alert about the crash on social media at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said that speed played a factor in the cause of the crash.
City of Corpus Christi offers Limited Utility Assistance Program for seniors, veterans and disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the temperatures in the Coastal Bend decrease, the city of Corpus Christi is now offering a Limited Utility Assistance Program for residents who may be most vulnerable or in need of financial help with their utility bill. The Energy Information Administration is predicting the...
Woman killed in car crash off SPID Thursday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead following a car crash late Thursday night on South Padre Island Drive. The 37-year-old was driving a vehicle that flipped and then hit a metal light pole. The woman was headed westbound on Highway 358 off Kostoryz Road, when for an unknown reason, swerved onto the access road.
Starting next month, temporary vehicle tags will look different.
This is the next step for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles as they fight to cut down the production of fake paper license plates.
CCPD provides roadway safety tips as holiday season gears up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend marks one of the busiest travel times of the year, as many are getting an early start to their Thanksgiving break. With inclement weather in town, motorists could see potential dangers as they begin their commutes. CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said that no...
'Tis the season to get warm and coasty! Visit Corpus Christi unveils new marketing, merch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because nothing says "Merry Tex-Mas" quite like putting a palm tree decoration on your Christmas tree. America Segura and Stephen Guerra from Visit Corpus Christi joined us live to announce their new marketing slogan and give a sneak peek of their new line of holiday gear, clothes and decorations.
Corpus Christi councilman wants faster fix for wrong-way driver accidents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One city councilman is asking that TxDOT look at making changes to the two exits along the Harbor Bridge, where wrong-way drivers seem to end up on. At-Large councilman Mike Pusley said that the viewer comments he saw on social media regarding the two exit ramps on the southwest side of the bridge caught his attention.
Fatal house fire on northwest side, finds one dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were called out to a house fire covered in flames and heavy smoke around 9:30 a.m. on Callicoatte Rd. Unfortunately, one person was found dead in the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Chief, Robert Rocha spoke with 3NEWS and said that two people were...
Corpus Christi alteration shop faces shortage of tailors, could soon close
Yolanda's Alterations opened 32 years ago on Airline Road. However, she said that if she doesn't find adequate staffing -- this year might be her last.
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' brings flora, fauna and fun-a to South Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You will get a sentimental feeling when you head over to the Botanical Gardens this December!. Dr. Michael Womack joined us live to discuss what special events the South Texas Botanical Gardens has in store for the next four weeks, the most notable being the 18-foot-tall Christmas tree made out of repurposed plastic bottles.
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
Arrest affidavit says Roxanne Palacios smelled strongly of alcohol after deadly Harbor Bridge crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS has obtained the arrest affidavit for Roxanne Palacios, the woman charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after causing a crash while driving the wrong-way on the Harbor Bridge, which gives a few new details into the crash. The crash happened on Nov. 2...
2 in custody after leading Rockport PD on highspeed chase, smuggling migrants
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are in custody after leading Rockport police on a highspeed chase as part of an illegal migrant smuggling operation. Rockport police had their hands full just after midnight with a caravan of migrant smugglers who wouldn't stop along the Highway 35 bypass. 3NEWS...
'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
