CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One city councilman is asking that TxDOT look at making changes to the two exits along the Harbor Bridge, where wrong-way drivers seem to end up on. At-Large councilman Mike Pusley said that the viewer comments he saw on social media regarding the two exit ramps on the southwest side of the bridge caught his attention.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO