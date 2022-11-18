ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vvng.com

Hesperia Police Crime Report November 18-20

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Below are the latest crime reports for various incidents that occurred in Hesperia between November 18-20, 2022. 32-year-old man arrested after allegedly choking female family member. On November 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., The Hesperia Police Department responded to the 16800 of Danbury Avenue, in Hesperia where...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Motorcyclist who allegedly committed burglary is arrested after leading police on chase in Fontana

A motorcyclist who allegedly committed a burglary was arrested after leading police on a chase in the southern area of Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 22 at about 12:08 a.m., an officer saw a man who was riding a motorcycle while not wearing a helmet in the area of Sierra and Jurupa avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
z1077fm.com

Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns

A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Police investigate homicide at Palmdale motel

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man inside a motel in Palmdale Monday. Officer responded to the OYO Hotel in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard around noon where a man was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No further information was released. Aerial video from Sky5 showed […]
PALMDALE, CA
newsantaana.com

The Tustin police recovered a stolen truck, a gun and drugs from a felon

Tustin Police Department officers located an occupied stolen vehicle which had been in Tustin. The driver, a convicted felon, was in possession of a loaded handgun, a controlled substance, access cards belonging to other people, and other contraband. The driver was arrested for six criminal offenses, including four felonies, and...
TUSTIN, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
vvng.com

One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch Mobile Home Park located at 15819 Stoddard wells road, just north of D Street, and involved a white sedan with major damage.
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Cerritos man indicted on federal charges for running fentanyl drug labs

A Cerritos man has been indicted on federal charges involving various narcotics and weapon offenses that could result in a lifetime sentence.Prosecutors say Christopher Hampton,36, operated labs in Inglewood and Compton using high speed pill pressers, creating pills that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine. Hampton then sold them on the dark web. DEA Special Agent Bill Bodner said its an open-air drug market now with easy access for everyone. "We've taken a drug that 50 more times powerful than heroin and now its infinitely more available than heroin ever was," said Bodner. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in Los Angeles County for people ages 18 to 45 according to the DEA.  U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada reported that 473 people died in 2019 as a result of fentanyl and by 2021, that number increased to 1,662.
CERRITOS, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash

(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
CABAZON, CA
ukenreport.com

Female Inmate Dies at Detention Center

RIVERSIDE — Deputies assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center, located in the 4000 block of Orange Street in Riverside, were called to the cell of an unresponsive female inmate on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 3:37 p.m. Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures, according...
KTLA

Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet

A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
CERRITOS, CA

