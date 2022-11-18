Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Hesperia Police Crime Report November 18-20
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Below are the latest crime reports for various incidents that occurred in Hesperia between November 18-20, 2022. 32-year-old man arrested after allegedly choking female family member. On November 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., The Hesperia Police Department responded to the 16800 of Danbury Avenue, in Hesperia where...
3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash
Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
Fontana Herald News
Motorcyclist who allegedly committed burglary is arrested after leading police on chase in Fontana
A motorcyclist who allegedly committed a burglary was arrested after leading police on a chase in the southern area of Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 22 at about 12:08 a.m., an officer saw a man who was riding a motorcycle while not wearing a helmet in the area of Sierra and Jurupa avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns
A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
10-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County
A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Victorville Police say the incident happened when the girl was crossing Seventh Street near E. Sand Street in Victorville around 5:42 p.m. The victim was walking with her family when the suspect, 19-year-old Seth Moeller from Oro […]
Police investigate homicide at Palmdale motel
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man inside a motel in Palmdale Monday. Officer responded to the OYO Hotel in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard around noon where a man was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No further information was released. Aerial video from Sky5 showed […]
newsantaana.com
The Tustin police recovered a stolen truck, a gun and drugs from a felon
Tustin Police Department officers located an occupied stolen vehicle which had been in Tustin. The driver, a convicted felon, was in possession of a loaded handgun, a controlled substance, access cards belonging to other people, and other contraband. The driver was arrested for six criminal offenses, including four felonies, and...
foxla.com
15-year-old arrested in connection with armed robbery of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two French bulldogs last week on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A felony complaint has been filed against the boy by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office,...
newyorkbeacon.com
Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins
The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
Cadet Now on Life Support As Driver Speaks Out, Says ‘Didn’t Intentionally’ Ram Sheriff Recruits
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV last Wednesday now is in “grave condition” and on life support. Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the group of cadets spoke out for the first time since the crash,...
vvng.com
One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch Mobile Home Park located at 15819 Stoddard wells road, just north of D Street, and involved a white sedan with major damage.
Cerritos man indicted on federal charges for running fentanyl drug labs
A Cerritos man has been indicted on federal charges involving various narcotics and weapon offenses that could result in a lifetime sentence.Prosecutors say Christopher Hampton,36, operated labs in Inglewood and Compton using high speed pill pressers, creating pills that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine. Hampton then sold them on the dark web. DEA Special Agent Bill Bodner said its an open-air drug market now with easy access for everyone. "We've taken a drug that 50 more times powerful than heroin and now its infinitely more available than heroin ever was," said Bodner. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in Los Angeles County for people ages 18 to 45 according to the DEA. U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada reported that 473 people died in 2019 as a result of fentanyl and by 2021, that number increased to 1,662.
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
ukenreport.com
Female Inmate Dies at Detention Center
RIVERSIDE — Deputies assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center, located in the 4000 block of Orange Street in Riverside, were called to the cell of an unresponsive female inmate on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 3:37 p.m. Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures, according...
22 arrested in alleged cargo train burglary ring; $18M in stolen goods recovered
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that a yearlong investigation of cargo train burglaries resulted in 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise.
Convicted Felon from South LA Sentenced to Prison for Gun/Ammo Possession
A convicted felon from South Los Angeles was sentenced to 77 months behind bars Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.
1 Killed, Vehicle Mangled in Collision Involving Semi Truck on 60 Freeway
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A freeway traffic collision involving a semi truck and vehicle left one person deceased at the scene early Saturday morning in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Fe Springs Station along with Los Angeles County...
Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet
A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
Comments / 1