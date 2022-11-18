ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima pub, breweries hold ‘Frenzgiving’ donation drive for Northwest Harvest

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

YAKIMA, Wash. — Public House of Yakima – East is hosting a “Frenzgiving” event Thursday night to raise money and get food donations for Northwest Harvest.

People can try the new Frenzgiving Hazy IPA, a collaboration brew between five Yakima Valley breweries: Bale Breaker Brewing Co. , Single Hill Brewing , Varietal Beer Co. , Wandering Hop Brewery and Cowiche Creek Brewing Company.

“This special holiday offering is a cornucopia of tropical & stone fruit flavors, with prominent notes of mango, pineapple, peach, necatrine, and lychee on a gravy-smooth palate,” brewery officials said in a news release.

Public House of Yakima events coordinator Keely Gorski said people can try it on tap or buy a six-pack featuring the Frenzgiving Brew and beer from each of the other breweries. She said $3 from each six-pack purchase will be donated to Northwest Harvest.

“People should come tonight, one, to celebrate with friends and local breweries,” Gorski said. “Also, to help spread the word, raise awareness of Northwest Harvest and ultimately give back to the community.”

Additionally, for every item of nonperishable food donated, attendees will get a ticket to enter in a raffle to win merchandise from the various breweries.

In addition to the food that’s on the menu at Public House of Yakima – East, Crafted will be serving food from its food truck outside the pub.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Public House of Yakima – East, which is located at 171 Iron Horse Ct. in the Terrace Heights area. The pub will be also be open until 10 p.m.

Anyone who misses the event can still drop off food donations at either pub location through Nov. 22.

Comments / 0

 

