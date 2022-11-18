ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Talks About Pressure to Return to Dominance

By Noah Camras
It hasn't been an easy few seasons for him.

Friday is judgment day for Cody Bellinger. The Dodgers will have to make a decision on whether or not they want to tender the former MVP a contract, or if his time in LA is finally coming to an end.

This season was quite the rollercoaster for Bellinger. The team was hoping that, a year removed from his shoulder surgery, he would finally regain his 2019 form when he won the National League MVP Award at just 24 years old.

He did have his moments, most notably his go-ahead grand slam in the 8th inning of a game against the Giants in July. But, unfortunately for him and the Dodgers, it was mostly the same struggles.

When he was benched back in August, he spoke about the mental struggles that he was dealing with trying to get back to his form.

"The hardest part, I think, is knowing what’s in there and not being able to really just not even prove it to anyone, but prove it to myself," Bellinger said. "I know I can do it. But that’s where you put too much pressure on yourself. I want to just go out like I’ve done in the past. I went out and just went and played the game to win, and everything takes care of itself."

That never panned out for Bellinger. He struggled to hit all year long, finishing with a slash line of .210/.265/.389 with an OPS of .654.

He did have 19 home runs and 68 RBIs, but it was a far cry from the 47 home runs and 115 RBIs he hit in 2019.

The defense was still there — at just 27 years old it's probably not going anywhere for a while. But the Dodgers have waited and waited for Bellinger to return to his form, and it just has not happened.

Friday could officially spell the end of the Cody Bellinger era in Los Angeles. It could also be the beginning of his true final chance. But either way, the decision won't be easy, and it'll be even harder for fans to come to terms with.

Will we see Bellinger in a Dodger uniform next season? That answer will finally come soon enough.

