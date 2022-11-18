Firefighters Injured Falling Through Floor Battling Cecil County Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal

The fire broke out on Principio Road in Port Deposit Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after falling through the floor of a Cecil County home while battling a tricky blaze that broke out on Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, members of the Community Fire Company of Perryville were called to a Principe Road home in Port Deposit when a neighbor reported smoke and flames that were visible from the residence.

It took a team of more than two dozen firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the flames under control, but not before it caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal.

While battling the blaze, officials say that two firefighters fell through the living room floor and into the basement.

Both were rescued, evaluated by paramedics at the scene, and refused transport to an area hospital. The homeowner is being assisted by friends and family after being displaced.

"Our members have been busy today with many calls ranging from our jurisdiction to mutual aid calls," a spokesperson for the fire company posted on social media.

"Our current call had a small mishap but the member is okay, please keep them in your thoughts and remember that we serve and protect our community with everything we have because we love this small town."

The initial investigation determined that the fire originated on the living room floor, though the cause remains under investigation.

