ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Firefighters Injured Falling Through Floor Battling Cecil County Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWDjD_0jF7uGAh00
The fire broke out on Principio Road in Port Deposit Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after falling through the floor of a Cecil County home while battling a tricky blaze that broke out on Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, members of the Community Fire Company of Perryville were called to a Principe Road home in Port Deposit when a neighbor reported smoke and flames that were visible from the residence.

It took a team of more than two dozen firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the flames under control, but not before it caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal.

While battling the blaze, officials say that two firefighters fell through the living room floor and into the basement.

Both were rescued, evaluated by paramedics at the scene, and refused transport to an area hospital. The homeowner is being assisted by friends and family after being displaced.

"Our members have been busy today with many calls ranging from our jurisdiction to mutual aid calls," a spokesperson for the fire company posted on social media.

"Our current call had a small mishap but the member is okay, please keep them in your thoughts and remember that we serve and protect our community with everything we have because we love this small town."

The initial investigation determined that the fire originated on the living room floor, though the cause remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
firststateupdate.com

Firefighters Battle Large Fire In Woods Near Mill Town

Just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon firefighters from northern New Castle County responded to the Limestone Acres development off of Milltown Road in Wilmington for reports of leaves on fire. Arriving crews reported that the woods behind the development were on fire, Command alerting dispatch that an area of 500 feet...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Trapped After Accident In Serious Condition

On Saturday at approximately 6:20 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the area of Limestone Road and Greenwood Drive for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Baltimore

Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Townsend Man Killed in Smyrna Crash

SMYRNA, Del.- A Townsend man was killed in a crash Friday morning after he ran off the road and hit a tree. Delaware State Police say that a black 2015 Dodge Journey was going northbound on DuPont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road around 9 a.m. For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted to the right and ran off the roadway. The car continued off the road until it hit a tree, where it spun before coming to a stop.
SMYRNA, DE
WBAL Radio

Fatal house fire in Elkton under investigation

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of a fatal house fire on Thursday in Elkton. Officials said they responded to Walnut Grove Road just before 7 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, officials said they found a mobile home engulfed in flames and...
ELKTON, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle backs into building in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a building in White Marsh. At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reported that a vehicle had backed into a commercial building in the 11100-block of Pulaski Highway. Crews are...
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Teen Shot During Evening Attack In Baltimore

A young teen is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The 15-year-old was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, following reports of shots fired, authorities say. The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target

WILMINGTON, DE – In connection with robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington, the Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware. Troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery on November 13th, at approximately 10:37 a.m. According to the investigation, an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. He was asked to show his receipt when he attempted to leave the store without paying for the scooter. As the suspect held what appeared to be a knife, he threatened to stab the employee. The post Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fireman was hurt while teams responded to a fire at a scrapyard in Lebanon County. The fire started overnight in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Scrap Resources on Church Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Fire Department said a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

4 suspects throw rock through door of Little Italy restaurant, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Little Italy restaurant was burglarized early Friday morning. According to police four male suspects wearing dark clothing, threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop located in the 200 block of Albemarle Street. The suspects gained access to the business...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
408K+
Followers
59K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy