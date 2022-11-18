ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents

WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
saccityexpress.com

Man robbed at Light Rail station near City College

A man was robbed on Friday, Nov.18 between 1:50 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. just before entering the Light Rail station near City College, according to a crime alert issued by the Los Rios Police Department. The victim was heading toward his destination when two suspects forcibly took his phone. When...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento City Council hears pleas not to remove 'Camp Resolution'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Council on Tuesday heard pleas from the unhoused community and their allies to spare a homeless encampment from possibly being removed. The parking lot on Colfax Street and Arden Way was part of the city's original homeless siting plan, but it was scrapped due to rising costs and complications with the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Board.
SACRAMENTO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Newsom signs executive order to support Mosquito Fire recovery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Saturday aims to speed up the cleanup and debris removal process in the burn scar of the devastating Mosquito Fire. The executive order suspends some statutes, rules and regulations typically required by the California Environmental Protection Agency and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

One dead in Rio Linda house fire, Metro Fire says

RIO LINDA, Calif. — One person is dead following a house fire in Rio Linda overnight, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Crews arrived to a heavy fire inside the home with the residents still inside, authorities said. The two residents of the home were sleeping at the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

First equity-backed cannabis retail dispensary opens in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — More than four years after Sacramento city councilmembers approved the city's cannabis equity program, its first partly-funded storefront opened Monday on 6233 Mack Road in South Sacramento. First approved for licensing in March 2020, the 'Embarc Sacramento' cannabis store is co-owned by Black personal trainer Robert...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove train collision kills two people

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Rio Linda house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning house fire that killed a man in Rio Linda is now under investigation, according to Sacramento Metro Fire District officials. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called out to the 8250 block of Manhart Way in Rio Linda on reports that a home had caught fire.
RIO LINDA, CA
ABC10

ABC10

