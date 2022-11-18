Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwideAnita DurairajDenver, CO
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents
WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
City officials agree to buy property of West Sacramento landmark restaurant
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The building where Club Pheasant stands will change ownership after the restaurant closes its doors at the end of the year. The city of West Sacramento agreed to the purchase of the property, at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard, during its city council meeting on Wednesday, costing the city $3.4 million to […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Election '22: Mayor Singh-Allen, Council candidate Robles declare victory
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen has declared victory in the city’s mayoral election. “I have over 65% of the vote and the margin is great, so it’s statistically impossible for (her opponent Brian Pastor to win the Nov. 8 election),” she said. Meanwhile, Pastor told the Citizen...
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
saccityexpress.com
Man robbed at Light Rail station near City College
A man was robbed on Friday, Nov.18 between 1:50 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. just before entering the Light Rail station near City College, according to a crime alert issued by the Los Rios Police Department. The victim was heading toward his destination when two suspects forcibly took his phone. When...
2 of 3 Sacramento Co. ‘Safe Stay Community’ homeless shelters behind schedule
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has three ‘Safe Stay Communities’ in the works, which will ultimately be able to take a total of about 400 people off the streets. The county describes them as "low-barrier, full-service shelters located proximate to where unsheltered encampments exist in the...
Sacramento City Council hears pleas not to remove 'Camp Resolution'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Council on Tuesday heard pleas from the unhoused community and their allies to spare a homeless encampment from possibly being removed. The parking lot on Colfax Street and Arden Way was part of the city's original homeless siting plan, but it was scrapped due to rising costs and complications with the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Board.
spectrumnews1.com
Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
KCRA.com
Explosion rocks Sacramento neighborhood, police say 'small device' detonated at Z'berg Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For people who live near Sacramento’s Z'berg Park, a Thursday night explosion was nearly impossible to miss. “All of a sudden, we just heard this loud bang. It kind of startled all of us,” said William Brannigan, who heard the explosion and lives nearby.
Councilman visits encampment where homeless are pushing back
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a crisis averted, for now. That’s what residents of a homeless encampment are saying after the City of Sacramento canceled a so-called ‘sweep’ that was expected Wednesday. On Tuesday, advocates pleaded with the city council at their meeting not to clear the...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County buys property for third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has purchased the site at 4837 Watt Ave. to be converted into the county's third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness, the county announced. "It'll be, by far, our largest, not only Safe Stay Community, but homeless sheltering facility we've ever done,"...
Alexis Gabe's family holds vigil where her remains were discovered
The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in Northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.
Improvements are in the works for the Del Rio Trail in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Big changes are coming to Del Rio Trail in Sacramento! The trail is nearly five miles of old railway corridor stretching from Land Park and South Sacramento, between Freeport Road and Interstate 5. Right now, there are old tracks going through it and some parts of...
Newsom signs executive order to support Mosquito Fire recovery
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Saturday aims to speed up the cleanup and debris removal process in the burn scar of the devastating Mosquito Fire. The executive order suspends some statutes, rules and regulations typically required by the California Environmental Protection Agency and...
KCRA.com
One dead in Rio Linda house fire, Metro Fire says
RIO LINDA, Calif. — One person is dead following a house fire in Rio Linda overnight, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Crews arrived to a heavy fire inside the home with the residents still inside, authorities said. The two residents of the home were sleeping at the...
First equity-backed cannabis retail dispensary opens in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif — More than four years after Sacramento city councilmembers approved the city's cannabis equity program, its first partly-funded storefront opened Monday on 6233 Mack Road in South Sacramento. First approved for licensing in March 2020, the 'Embarc Sacramento' cannabis store is co-owned by Black personal trainer Robert...
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
Man killed in Rio Linda house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning house fire that killed a man in Rio Linda is now under investigation, according to Sacramento Metro Fire District officials. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called out to the 8250 block of Manhart Way in Rio Linda on reports that a home had caught fire.
Sierra Sun
Election 2022: Nevada County results updated results; town council incumbents take race
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another batch of results were released in Nevada County on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and the incumbents for the Truckee Town Council race are still in the lead. With 12,738 votes in Truckee counted, Anna Klovstad sits at 29.6% (3,770), Jan Zabriskie at 27.86% (3,549), David Polivy at 25.71% (3,275) and Suzie Tarnay at 16.83% (2,144).
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 2