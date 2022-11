This past weekend, the men’s hockey team (2–5–0 overall, 2–5–0 ECAC) fell in a set of weekend games against No. 5 Quinnipiac (9–1–2, 6–0–0 ECAC). In the first game of the weekend, Quinnipiac Bobcats earned a 4–1 victory over the Tigers at Hobey Baker Rink. The first period saw five shots from each team, but only the Bobcats were able to convert, giving them a 2–0 advantage on opportunistic goals.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO