WHEC TV-10
FAFSA Fest helps students apply for college financial aid
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Education Foundation hosted a community FAFSA Fest (Federal Application for Student Aid) on Saturday at the Edgerton Recreation Center. The free event provided hands-on support for college-bound high school seniors with the assistance of volunteers.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Education Foundation holds FAFSA Fest to help college applicants
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s college application season for high school seniors, and they can tell you the worst part is figuring out how they’re going to pay for their degree. The Rochester Education Foundation held a FAFSA Fest Saturday to help college-bound students answer that question. The Federal Application For Student Aid determines how much federal tuition assistance a student can get.
WHEC TV-10
New Americans Job Fair featured employers from multiple sectors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday Senator Jeremy Cooney hosted a job fair featuring employers from different job sectors, including government, transportation, nonprofit and building trades. The purpose of this event was to provide New Americans with the opportunity to meet and network with representatives from different local and statewide organizations who are currently hiring. Participating organizations included RCSD, NYS DOT, URMC, City of Rochester, UNICON, Rochester and Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation, Alliance Plastics, multiple local school districts, and more.
WHEC TV-10
ROC the Future releases report on graduation rates and starts The Whole Child initiative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ROC the Future is starting a new initiative called The Whole Child to improve the lives of children in Rochester. The organization released the State Of Our Children report card on Thursday. It shows that the Rochester City School District’s high school graduation rates are now reaching 73%. There’s also an overall growth in proficiency for third-grade students.
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul announces winners of food and agriculture business competition
ALBANY, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that ProAgni of Lavington, Australia, has been named the $1 million grand prize winner of the Grow-NY business competition, a food and agriculture startup challenge focused on enhancing the emerging food, beverage, and agriculture innovation in Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier.
Hochul's victory created another hurdle: Democratic unity in New York
Hochul heads into her first full term facing factions of moderates, progressives, establishment and fringe groups who remain divided on public safety, housing and inflation.
wdkx.com
Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency Ahead of WNY Snowstorm
Who’s ready for snow? While it’s not set to hit us too bad here in Rochester (if any), Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public yesterday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that’s expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The following counties are affected; Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties.
WHEC TV-10
NY schools told to stop using Native American mascots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Schools in New York state must stop using Native American references in mascots, team names and logos by the end of the current school year or face penalties including a loss of state aid, the state Department of Education said. “Arguments that community members support...
wnypapers.com
Hochul issues proclamation celebrating Transgender Awareness Month in New York state
√ State landmarks to be lit in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. √ Public service announcement highlighting rights of transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers in the workplace to protect against discrimination available here. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently issued a proclamation declaring November Transgender Awareness Month...
‘Communities not Cages’ rallies held in Rochester, across the state
In total, seven rallies took place across the state, aiming to urge Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature to pass the package in 2023.
13 WHAM
Animal Rights Rochester protest outside Wegmans
Rochester, N.Y. — Animal Rights Rochester protested outside of Wegmans on East Avenue on Sunday. The protest was to oppose Plainville farm, Wegman’s supplier. Just a month earlier, PETA, another animal activist group, was at the same Wegmans also protesting Plainville farm. The animal rights activists say with...
thestylus.org
Student loan debt relief application now live
The Federal Student Loan Debt Relief Program is formally open for applications. This program was announced by President Joe Biden in August, which will cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers and up to $20,000 for previous and current Pell Grant recipients. When the application initially...
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for November
All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits for November. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
wxxinews.org
While snow buries much of the Buffalo area and other parts of WNY, Rochester sees little accumulation
While the Buffalo area and other parts of Western NY are measuring snowfall from the recent lake effect snow event in feet, there’s little accumulation in the immediate Rochester area. The frigid winds coming across Lake Erie over the last few days have dumped more than six feet of...
newyorkupstate.com
How much does climate change worry Upstate NY’s big counties?
Attitudes about climate change can vary drastically from county to county, according to a recent report from Stacker, and that fact is obvious in New York. Levels of concern about a changing climate range from far below the statewide average in some Upstate New York counties to above it in some Downstate places.
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
Data for police called on elementary school students in N.Y.
Warning: Some of the content in the video above may be hard to watch.NEW YORK -- In collaboration with CBS News, we've been investigating incidents of young students being arrested in schools.There are cases all around the country of elementary school students being handcuffed in school and taken into police custody, and a CBS News analysis found students with disabilities are four times more likely to be arrested in school than their peers."These groups of kids are still maturing and developing and may not be at the typical rate of other kids that attend schools," said behavioral neuroscience professor Dr....
WHEC TV-10
Rev. Stewart passes torch as leader of United Christian Leadership Ministry
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local faith group celebrated its longtime leader as he handed over the reins to his successor. Rev. Lewis Stewart helped to found the United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York back in 2013. Since then, he’s been “speaking truth to power, with love” as...
8 Northeast Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
High home prices, low supply and rising mortgage rates have caused the housing market to cool off some, which, if that trend continues, could eventually cause home values to plummet, according to...
Conor Reynolds ousted as Police Accountability Board head
The Police Accountability Board removed Reynolds late Thursday and authorized a search for his replacement. Conor Dwyer Reynolds has been removed as executive director of the Police Accountability Board, ending a six-month-long saga that has upended daily life at the nascent city agency and been the source of ridicule for its critics. The move came in a three hour closed-door meeting of the Police...
