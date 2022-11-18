ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Gaylord cheerleader, homecoming queen Fayth Sanom signs LOI to Alma College

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
GAYLORD ― A large crowd of family, friends and onlookers packed into Gaylord High School's career education room for a special moment for one of the most influential members of the Blue Devils' Class of 2023.

All eyes were on senior Fayth Sanom on Thursday, November 17 as she made her post-high school plans official, signing her letter of intent to join Alma College's competitive cheer and stunt teams as well as the sideline cheer unit for the Scots' football team next year.

"This is the most exciting moment of my life so far, I'm moving on to the next chapter," Sanom said.

It has been a year to remember for Sanom as she wraps up her final year as a Gaylord student. In July, she was named the Alpenfest Queen during the annual week-long festival. Then, in September, she was named Queen yet again, this time as the 2022 Gaylord High School Homecoming Queen.

In signing with the Scots, Sanom will join two competitive programs coached by Michelle Sabourin, who has led the Cheer and Stunt programs at Alma since its inception in 2012. The competitive cheer team has won four national championships (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022) while the stunt team has won two (2021, 2022) in Sabourin's 12-year tenure as head coach. She was named USA Cheer's STUNT Coach of the Year in 2014.

She will also be on the sidelines for a successful football program that recently capped off a 10-0 regular season and a Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association championship. They host Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 football playoffs on Saturday, November 19.

Sanom said she is most looking forward to whatever Alma College has to offer and what this new part of her life brings her way.

"I am most excited to start my next chapter and have those new experiences," Sanom said.

