Okemos, MI

Okemos Road bridge construction project won’t conclude this month as hoped

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
OKEMOS — Although Meridian Township officials and residents hoped the Okemos Road bridge replacement project would be done this month, its completion date has been pushed back this winter.

Meridian Township Director of Public Works Dan Opsommer said Wednesday that due to the one-month delay at the outset of the Ingham County Road Department project, and concrete and contractor shortages, the project is behind schedule.

“Based on everything that we know, we're advising residents that it will be completed between mid-December and mid-January,” he said.

The $8.75-million project includes replacing the existing bridges with a five-lane, single-span bridge, and Mt. Hope intersection reconstruction, traffic signal and sidewalk/ramp reconstruction.

The two current bridges are functionally obsolete according to current bridge design standards, the Ingham County Road Department said in a meeting notice.

Work was supposed to start in February, but construction was delayed a month due to AT&T upgrades, including boring new ducts under the Red Cedar River, pulling new lines through the ducts and splicing the lines.

Township officials approved letting contractors work on the project on Sundays due to the delay and the goal was to still finish the project in late November if there were no further delays, Opsommer said.

During the project, Okemos Road southbound traffic is being detoured via Hagadorn and Dobie roads, he said.

Contractors have finished grading Okemos Road north of the bridge and placed concrete curb and gutter, according to a Nov. 7 Meridian Township update on the project. A concrete subcontractor was expected to begin paving the northbound roadway that week and a contractor was expected to continue removing pavement from the old bridge to just north of Wonch Park for storm sewer work.

Opsommer said officials appreciate everyone’s patience and recognize this has been an exceedingly difficult year for construction. The township has also undergone a significant $14.7 million project to resurface and improve drainage along 3.25 miles of Grand River Avenue.

Officials are looking forward to the new bridge opening and the two remaining construction portions of Grand River Avenue reopening in the coming months, he said.

The Okemos Road intersection for the Grand River Avenue project will be completed this month and the Nakoma Drive section in front of Playmakers will be completed sometime between early December to early January, depending on concrete availability, Opsommer said.

Next year when asphalt plants open in May, the Michigan Department of Transportation will resume Grand River Avenue work milling and resurfacing the Marsh Road intersection and all remaining portions of Grand River Avenue from Marsh Road to Campus Hill Apartments, he said.

“But milling and resurfacing goes much more quickly than the intensive reconstruct and the raising of the road that occurred this year,” he said. “So next year will be, for all intents and purposes, a much lighter and much more easy to navigate construction zone.”

And some construction in the township has been completed. Southbound Okemos Road between Lake Lansing and Haslett roads reopened Nov. 11 after the East Lansing Meridian Water & Sewer Authority closed it to build out water mains and build more capacity for the township’s water system.

And the township’s local road construction plan to do 6.84 miles of rehabilitation work and 3.74 miles of cape seal work has concluded, Opsommer said.

“So construction is certainly winding down and giving everyone a break here,” he said. “So hopefully if the bridge is done, it'll be a terrific Christmas present.”

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

