Artazon Town Pokemon Gym Breakdown
Artazon is a town in the southeast of Paldea and right at the edge of the map around 5 o’clock if one was looking at a clock. This is the home of the Artazon Town Pokemon Gym and is one of the Gyms players will need to beat in order to complete the Gym Leader story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is a breakdown of the Artazon Town Pokemon Gym including the Leader, Type of Pokemon, the Leader’s Pokemon and how to complete the Gym Puzzle.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gym Leaders Breakdown
Like with every mainline Pokemon game, there will be Gym Leaders in Scarlet and Violet. There are still going to be eight of them and players will have the opportunity to take them out in whatever order they want. While this may seem like an advantage, there is no level scaling. So players could be walking into a trap. Luckily, here is a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gym Leaders Breakdown of all of their Pokemon that they will be using to try and take the player down.
How To Find Hariyama Paradox Form Iron Hands In Pokemon Violet
Scarlet and Violet fans will see brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites Pokemon and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. In Pokemon Violet, they are known as Future Paradox Pokemon. One of those Pokemon includes the Paradox form of Hariyama. Here’s how to find the Hariyama Paradox form, Iron Hands, to add to your party.
How To Find Amoongus Paradox Form In Pokemon Scarlet
In Scarlet and Violet fans will see brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites Pokemon and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. In Pokemon Scarlet, they are known as Past Paradox Pokemon. One of those Pokemon includes the Paradox form of Amoongus, Brute Bonnet. Here’s how to find the Amoongus Paradox form to add to your party.
What is the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reviews Embargo?
As of November 17, the review embargo on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been lifted. Safe to say, the critics have given their verdict on gen 9 and it is good. This piece will cover the general consensus of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews. Critique Trainers Have Found This One...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Biology Answers
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have got trainers hitting the books. Biology is one of the few subjects players have to master before becoming full fledge Pokemon Champions. They say cheaters never win but we won’t tell if you won’t. Here are all the Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Biology answers.
Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Recommended Path
Even though Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are open-world games, there is a chance for players to either get lost or overleveled. Some players will not care as they want freedom without guidance and direction. Others will feel a bit lost as nearly every other Pokemon game ever has given the players a lot of direction. For those who may want some direction to keep the game fun and challenging, here is the best recommended path for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
How to Get All Future Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans will see brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites Pokemon and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. In Pokemon Violet, they are known as Future Paradox Pokemon. Here’s how to get all the Future Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Violet.
A Look At The Sprigatito Final Evolution
With Pokemon Scarlet And Violet coming out, fans will decide which starter Pokemon to choose to begin their adventure. Here is a look at the Sprigatito Final evolution and Middle Evolution to help make that choice easier. Sprigatito. At Level 16, Sprigatitio evolves into Floragato. Then, at Level 36, Floragato...
How to Evolve Rellor into Rabsca
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Bug Pokemon is Rellor and it has a second evolution that fans may be wanting to get their hands on. Here is how to evolve Rellor into Rabsca.
How to Evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new tumbleweed Pokemon is Bramblin and it has a second evolution that fans may be wanting to get their hands on. Here is how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast.
How to Evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Pokemon is Charcadet and it evolves into either Armarough or Ceruledge. Here is how to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.
Kim ‘FITS’ Dongeon Parts Ways with the Seoul Dynasty [Breaking]
The Seoul Dynasty announced today that they will be parting ways with their DPS player Kim ‘FITS’ Dongeon. This is not unexpected after FITS changed his layout on Twitter and Twitch to take out anything Seoul Dynasty related on Nov 11th, 2022. He was one of three of the DPS players on the Seoul Dynasty for Season 5 of the Overwatch League. He was a starter most of the season along side Park ‘Profit’ Junyoung.
How to Evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Pokemon is Gimmighoul and it has one of the most unique ways to evolve in Pokemon ever. Here is how to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.
100 Thieves Sign Doublelift
According to sources, Doublelift will be coming back to the LCS to sign with 100 Thieves and play with Bjergsen. This comes just hours after the report of Bjergsen signing with 100T as well. After two years off the 29-year-old ADC will be making his return. Here is the latest on the deal.
How to Evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A Pokemon that may have been forgotten about was Girafarig, the Giraffe-looking Pokemon from Silver and Gold. Now it is getting a brand new evolution. Here is how to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf.
How to Evolve Pawmo into Pawmot
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Pokemon is Pawmi and it evolves into Pawmo but to get its third evolution is a bit different. Here is how to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot.
[Sources] Gaaloul Signs with Evil Geniuses as Academy Head Coach
According to sources, Evil Geniuses will be signing Gaaloul as the new Academy Head Coach. Here is the latest on the move and what it means for Gaaloul and Evil Geniuses. Gaaloul started his career in Turkey as a young midlaner, but later decided to swap to the coaching role. a few years ago.
The Seoul Dynasty Parts ways with their Support Line
The Seoul Dynasty announced on Nov 19th the release of players from their roster of Kim ‘FITS’ Dongeon and Included in that was the support line from Season 5. Both Kim ‘Ir1s’ Seunghyeon and Park ‘Vindaim’ Junwoo have been terminate from their contracts. Ir1s...
Kayys Heads Across the Pond to Vitality
Jack “Kayys” Kayser will be taking his talents back across the Atlantic after signing with Vitality. This comes after he joined TSM at the end of the 2020 season but was speculated to be leaving the team after the team struggled in 2022. Vitality had a pretty disappointing season compared to what their expectations were. Now, it seems like they will be bringing in reinforcements by signing Kayys are their newest Analyst and Scout.
