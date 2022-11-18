Holly Pine Lane in Canton: 32 years of holiday fun

CANTON − Amid the twinkling displays, a Christmas tree wreathed in royal purple and a shiny top hat pays homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On another, a pink flamingo serves as a topper.

The Canton Garden Club's 32nd annual Holly Pine Lane began Thursday at the Canton Garden Center at 1615 Stadium Park Drive NW.

It continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.

The free event features 35 decorated Christmas trees and coincides with Canton Parks & Rec's 23rd annual "Holiday in the Park Light Up" featuring 50 lighted displays.

The kickoff featured free hot chocolate and cookies, music by the Arts Academy at Summit Choir, and a visit by Santa.

The Canton Garden Center and 32 years of Holly Pine Lane

Garden Club President Carol Davidson said that 1,500 people attended last year's event.

"Before COVID, we were close to 2,000," she said.

Davidson noted Holly Pine Lane is one of the season's first community Christmas celebrations.

"We think it's nice entertainment for the children as well as adults," she said.

Holly Pine Lane also features a small gift shop. All sales proceeds are used to support Canton Garden Club projects and programs.

More Holly Pine Lane events to come

On Saturday, Holly Pine Lane will host a Kids' Day from 1 to 3 p.m. on the patio for children 3 to 8.

Children will make a craft, choose an ornament and visit with Santa. Cookies and punch will be available.

Santa will return on Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a performance by the Majestic Chorus at 2:30 p.m.

"We do a lot of work in a short time, but we know it's appreciated by the community," Davidson said.

Canton Parks & Rec Director Doug Foltz said this year's "Holiday in the Park Light Up" features an accessible metal sleigh so people can take pictures.